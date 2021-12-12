This home is located at 4041 Harlando Avenue in Sebring. It is priced at $163,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Perfectly situated on a quiet street in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, this is a three-bedroom, two-bath, one-car garage home built in 1989. The living space is over 1,100 square feet with a total of 1,712 square feet.
There is tile flooring throughout and plenty of cabinets in the kitchen. The living room is spacious with a separate dining area. The A/C was replaced in 2015, and the home has newer window treatments and fixtures.
There is a screened porch to the rear of the home with a large fenced yard that is great for children or pets.
The Sun ‘N Lake community has so much recreation to offer including: a fitness center, lagoon pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball, golf courses, restaurant, picnic area, dog park and special events.
This home is perfect for a permanent or winter residence. For additional information or a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.
MLS# 284195