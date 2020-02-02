WAUKESHA, Wis. — Spancrete, a leader in precast/prestressed concrete building solutions is proud to announce it recorded zero lost time incidents across the entire organization, including its three production facilities, global equipment manufacturing and construction trucking and installation services group, in 2019. This is the first time the company has reached this accomplishment and is a result of Spancrete’s ongoing dedication to maintaining a safe production environment.
“Safety is one of our core values and I am very proud of our team for completing ongoing training sessions and putting that training into action everyday,” said Alan Antoniewicz, president and COO, Spancrete. “Achieving a zero lost time record across the company is a testament to everyone getting behind our culture of putting safety at the forefront of all our operations.”
Safety is fulfilled in day to day operations through awareness and continuous education. Spancrete is dedicated to implementing processes and systems that advance a culture focused on safety. These include:
- Near Miss Program: Employees are encouraged to recognize an issue before it becomes an incident.
- Departmental (Peer) Safety Audits: Teams conduct safety audits on a rotating schedule to get ahead of potential issues.
- Behavior Based Safety Observations: Being safe is a behavior of all Spancrete employees.
- See Something, Say Something Program: All employees are empowered to confidentially report anything they see that could be a potential safety hazard.
The year of zero loss time incidents is a result of these programs and organizational behaviors, and is well below the national average of 1.5, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Spancrete also tracks below the industry average for the Experience Modification Rate (EMR) of 1.0 with a score of .78 — a decrease of 15% for the company over 2018. Across the industry, this rate is an accepted measurement of risk.
“Creating a culture of safety is our first priority for our employees,” Antoniewicz said. “We want our employees to be safe at all times so they go home to their families in the same condition in which they left in the morning. Minimizing risk is also good business — we are making ourselves a stronger company for our employees and that drives our bottom line.”
Spancrete employs more than 375 people with plants in Valders, Wis., Crystal Lake, Ill., and Sebring.