SEBRING — A developer who plans to put up to 200 new apartments in Spring Lake plans to do a traffic impact study.
In fact, Brad Kortbein of Spanish Moss ECO Apartments LLC will have to do that to determine what improvements he would need to help make to Duane Palmer Boulevard, according to Planning and Zoning Supervisor Melony Culpepper.
In the meantime, he’s clear to move ahead with the project, since getting rezoning approved by the Board of County Commission on lands needed for the second phase of the project. He could have moved forward with the first phase, commissioners noted, because that land was already zoned properly.
The site in question is 12.69 acres located between Duane Palmer Boulevard and U.S. 98 in the Spring Lake Improvement District. Kortbein said he wants to see if the Florida Department of Transportation will approve a driveway directly into the complex, as it would save any potential increased traffic on district streets.
With proposed rates running between $1,800-$2,100 per month, Kortbein said he’s hoping to provide the kind of housing professionals and their families need for such employers as the hospitals and Nucor.
Meanwhile, approximately 40-50 residents voiced concerns at the meeting about how they said they had not been informed. They also said that adding 200 new residents and their cars might affect the quiet nature of the community, especially with regard to traffic. Spring Lake General Manager Joe DeCerbo said Spring Lake already has approximately 4,000 people living under 1,725 rooftops.
He told commissioners that he’s lived across from this site on Duane Palmer Boulevard for 30 years, and said an existing villa complex with 210 units has not cause problems with Spring Lake traffic. In addition, he said, the Spring Lake Board of Supervisors has vetted this project and voted in favor of putting it on district water and sewer lines.
“It’s your decision whether or not you want to trump that,” DeCerbo said. “Economically, it’s good.”
DeCerbo told the Highlands News-Sun that the apartments, along with potential commercial development along the highway, represent the culmination of eight years of work to secure $15 million in infrastructure funds for stormwater management, a new wastewater treatment plant, water plant renovations and extended sewer lines along the highway.
The county has an agreement with Spring Lake to spend $1.25 million from the county’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) allocation on infrastructure for reliable internet access in Spring Lake. That and the other improvements, DeCerbo said, would position the district to attract new development, including retail development along the highway to serve district residents and more customers to help pay for the $3.2 million wastewater treatment plant.
Meanwhile, he said, he’s seen negative and accusatory comments on NextDoor app and other social media and neighborhood communications from people who, he said, have not visited him or asked questions.
In response to some of the statements, he said the district never owned the land in question, and therefore did not sell it. He said the Spring Lake Property Association had numerous meetings with updates about the project, as well as project representatives at the district’s 50th anniversary celebrations last year and information in the district newsletter.