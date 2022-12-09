SEBRING, Fla. (Dec. 8, 2022) — Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, is holding its Central Florida Trifecta Weekend in the greater Sebring/Lake Placid, Florida area on December 10-11. The event will feature the Sprint, Super, and Beast events for adults, along with kid races for all youngsters ages 4-14.
This weekend will also host Spartan’s 2022 Kids World Championship with youth racers from 12 countries participating. Spartan is hosting a “Parade of Nations” in downtown Sebring on Dec. 9 at 2:30 to honor these young athletes. The parade will depart from 1960 Lakeview Drive, go around Circle Park and then return to the starting point for an Athlete Briefing. \
“We are thrilled to hear so many countries will be represented this weekend,” said Visit Sebring’s Casey Hartt. “We encourage everyone to attend the Parade of Nations and support these kids who traveled many miles to be here.”
At the championship race, the globe’s toughest junior Spartans will encounter approximately 26 obstacles along a 2.99-mile course of dirt, mud, grass, and natural streams. The race will feature qualified athletes in two age groups (9–11 and 12–14) competing in boys’ and girls’ heats for a share of $20,000 in prizes and the title of Spartan Kids World Champion.
Saturday and Sunday also feature open Kids races ranging in distance from half a mile to 2 miles, with a family 2-mile heat as well. Kids ages 4-6 are recommended to do the 0.5 mile race, kids ages 7-9 are recommended to do the 1-mile race, and kids ages 9-14 are eligible to run the 2-mile Open and Competitive events. (Racers must be 9 years of age to run this distance.)
Adults can race in the Beast (21K, 30 obstacles) on Saturday, and the Super (10K, 25 obstacles) and Sprint (5K, 20 obstacles) on Sunday, making it an action-packed family weekend.