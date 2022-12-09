SEBRING, Fla. (Dec. 8, 2022) — Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, is holding its Central Florida Trifecta Weekend in the greater Sebring/Lake Placid, Florida area on December 10-11. The event will feature the Sprint, Super, and Beast events for adults, along with kid races for all youngsters ages 4-14.

This weekend will also host Spartan’s 2022 Kids World Championship with youth racers from 12 countries participating. Spartan is hosting a “Parade of Nations” in downtown Sebring on Dec. 9 at 2:30 to honor these young athletes. The parade will depart from 1960 Lakeview Drive, go around Circle Park and then return to the starting point for an Athlete Briefing. \

Recommended for you