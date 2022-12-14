Skipper Ranch was the site for the Spartan Races this past Saturday and Sunday where a rough estimate of 2,700 racers came to test their mental and physical state by overcoming distance and obstacles. Competitors competed on Saturday in a foggy haze that helped to keep temperatures down until the sun finally broke through late in the morning.
The big race on Saturday was called the Beast 21. The Beast 21 is a half marathon with 30 obstacles that is known for its difficulty according to the website.
The top three females in the Elite Class were as follows: (1) Lacey Bourgois 2:13:27; (2) Kristen Gray 2:16:52; (3) Bridget Brown 2:21:46.
The top three males in the Elite Class were as follows: (1) Alvaro Vasquez 1:49:33; (2) Jonathan Stern 2:03:18; (3) Richard Shinn 2:05:11.
Female Winners in each listed age group is as follows:
18-24: Paige Sears 2:56:19. 25-29: Taylor Carter 2:50:15. 30-34: Serena Simeoli 2:21:13. 35-39: Mary Gerth 2:16:28. 40-44: Yara Alves 2:40:52. 45-49: Melissa Trinidad 2:46:34. 50-54: Angelina Borisov 2:54:41. 55-59: Janet Barnard 2:51:26. 60+: Sarah Herzlich 4:30:56.
Male winners in each listed age group is as follows:
14-17: Brogan Long 2:12:31. 18-24: Gavin Long 2:05:10. 25-29: Lawrence Taylor 2:03:39. 30-34: Matthew Stevens 2:00:36. 35-39: August Lengling 1:56:00. 40-44 Matt Berdine 2:02:15. 45-49: Jesse Beam 2:14:33. 50-54: Kenneth Kessler 2:08:31. 55-59: Reggie Walker 2:19:43. 60+: Andy Ferrin 2:35:54.
Open Female winners by age group:
14-17: Ansley Kelley 2:56:21. 18-24: Kelsi Peifer 3:04:18. 25-29: Ashley Gleason 2:45:55. 30-34: Gabrielle Sias 3:02:26. 35-39: Sara Abaza 2:56:30. 40-44: Amber Bill 3:09:00. 45-49: Barbara Seymour 2:53:05. 50-54: Kimberly Skriba 3:29:33. 55-59: Paula Conway 4:14:50. 60+: Scotti Mullen 4:33:00.
Open Male winners by age group:
14-17: Jonathan Grant 2:56:08. 18-24: Nathan Wisnionski 2:10:26. 25-29: Jared Bywater 2:29:04. 30-34: Jayce Ackerman 2:23:22. 35-39: Peter Gleeson 2:10:35. 40-44: Joey Mendoza 2:04:41. 45-49: William Souder 2:18:08. 50-54: Michael Johnson 2:19:34. 55-59: David Caporini 3:14:22. 60+: James Laycock 3:04:38.
Kids Half Mile Race Results (top three):
Open Females – (1) Emilia Torres 10:55; (2) Ava Viskup 11:30; (3) Lucia Pennington 12:39.
Open Male – (1) Levi Hurst 8:25; (2) Lochlan Torres 9:15; (3) Sebastiao Antunes 9:20.
Kids One Mile Race Results (top three):
Open Females: (1) Suzanne Scholten 16:53; (2) Capucine Hauwaerts 17:55; (3) Olivia Johnson 17:56.
Open Males: (1) Leander Silva 15:00; (2) Tanner Mason 15:08; (3) Vicente Antunes 17:09.
Kids Competitive Two Mile Race winners:
Female 12-14: Zaylee Mullinax 23:46. Female 9-11: Zijin Wang 27:27.
Male 12-14: Grayson West 21:00. Male 9-11: Shane Sherlock 20:12.
Kids Open Two Mile Race Winners:
Female 12-14: Fuqiao Guo 25:26. Female 9-11: Catherine Johnson 29:39.
Male 12-14: Cameron Manners 25:25. Male 9-11: Caleb Altobello-Clark 30:38.