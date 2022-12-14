Skipper Ranch was the site for the Spartan Races this past Saturday and Sunday where a rough estimate of 2,700 racers came to test their mental and physical state by overcoming distance and obstacles. Competitors competed on Saturday in a foggy haze that helped to keep temperatures down until the sun finally broke through late in the morning.

The big race on Saturday was called the Beast 21. The Beast 21 is a half marathon with 30 obstacles that is known for its difficulty according to the website.

