LAKE PLACID — When Spartan brings its Central Florida Trifecta Weekend back this December, they’ll have something for the whole family.
The endurance sports and extreme wellness brand plans to hold its Kids World Championship on Dec. 10-11 at Skipper Ranch in the greater Sebring/Lake Placid area when it brings back the Spartan Race/Tough Mudder combined competition.
“I think it’s huge,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council. “The fact that they’re adding to an already large event speaks volumes for the destination and the venue and how pleased they were with the participation.”
The championship race — set for that Saturday — will pit junior Spartans in two age groups (9–11 and 12–14) in boys’ and girls’ heats against approximately 26 obstacles along a 2.99-mile course consisting of dirt, mud, grass and natural streams. Winners will compete for a share of $20,000 in prizes and the title of Spartan Kids World Champion.
“These kids have proven themselves to be the best of the best in our sport,” Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena said in a released statement. “They’re fast. They’re tough. They’re unbreakable. They’re all in for an adventure, testing their limits. And they get to share the adventure with their parents in an atmosphere that brings out the best in everyone.”
Saturday and Sunday will also feature Open Kids Division races ranging in distance from half a mile to two miles with a Family 2-mile Heat as well.
Adults can race in the Beast, a 21K, 30-obstacle event on Saturday; the Super, a 10K, 25-obstacle event on Sunday and/or the Sprint, a 5K, 20-obstacle event on Sunday. It could make for an action-packed family weekend, Hartt said.
Hartt went on to say that having the event in central Florida with participation from all over the state and the nation, in the midst of a receptive community, is just what Spartan officials wanted, and is a key reason they chose the area, and chose to return.
For details on the Spartan 2022 Kids World Championship, visit race.spartan.com/en/race/championships/kids.