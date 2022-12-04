SEBRING — Spartan will return this coming weekend to Highlands County, and the whole family can participate.
As announced in April, the endurance sports and extreme wellness brand will bring its Kids World Championship to the greater Sebring and Lake Placid area this weekend, along with its Central Florida Trifecta Weekend of Spring, Super, and Beast competition events.
The weekend will now include an open heat for all youngsters ages 4-14, and local kids are encouraged to take part.
“The 2021 Spartan Race at Skipper Ranch was a great experience for my boys — ages 4 and 6 at the time — from start to finish,” said Erin Hinds, a Sebring resident whose friend competes in Spartan and encouraged them to sign up.
“It was hot, they were sweating, and it was tough,” Hinds said. “However, it was neat to be able to watch my boys struggle and overcome some of the more difficult challenges and breeze through others. Their favorite part was jumping down into the mud pit.”
She said they look forward to competing again this year at the event on Dec. 10-11.
Junior “Spartans” in age groups of 9-11 and 12-14 and both boys’ and girls’ heats will encounter approximately 26 obstacles along a 2.99-mile course of dirt, mud, grass and natural streams. They will compete for a share of $20,000 in prizes and the title of Spartan Kids World Champion.
Also, both Saturday and Sunday will feature open Kids races ranging in distance from one half to two miles, with a family two-mile heat as well. Kids ages 4-6 are recommended to do the half-mile race, kids ages 7-9 are recommended to do the one-mile race, and kids ages 9-14 are eligible to run the two-mile Open and Competitive events.
Adults can race in the Beast (21K, 30 obstacles) on Saturday, and the Super (10K, 25 obstacles) and Sprint (5K, 20 obstacles) on Sunday, providing an action-packed family weekend.
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council, noted in April that the addition of an already large event speaks volumes for the destination and the venue and how pleased they were with the participation.”
“They realized a couple of weeks ago they have kids from 12 different countries,” Hartt said. “They want to do a parade of nations through downtown Sebring.”
Preliminary plans are for Friday afternoon, Dec. 9, from Lakeview Drive, near the South Ridgewood Drive junction, proceeding around the Circle, and returning to the same spot. Plans have been submitted to the Florida Department of Transportation to close Ridgewood for the event.
“These kids have proven themselves to be the best of the best in our sport,” Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena has said of the Spartan Kids World Championship. “They’re fast. They’re tough. They’re unbreakable. They’re all in for an adventure, testing their limits. And they get to share the adventure with their parents in an atmosphere that brings out the best in everyone.”
To sign up yourself, visit the main site at Spartan.com.