SEBRING — A mid-afternoon crash Monday on U.S. 27 damaged four vehicles, including one that rolled over, when that driver attempted a left turn across oncoming traffic.
Sebring police, on scene, said that two drivers got taken to the Highlands Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. One of them was cited with failure to yield the right of way.
Two other vehicles were waiting on Golfview Road for the light to change when they got hit by the rolling vehicle. One driver jumped in her backseat when she saw the car rolling towards her, to avoid getting crushed.
Fortunately, neither Sharice Ward nor her passenger, Alannah Carrigan, both of Sebring, got hurt when a gray GMC Envoy rolled into the windshield of Ward’s maroon Kia Forte sedan.
“It felt like a movie in real life,” Ward said. “I heard the glass.”
She got a few tiny shards of glass in her calves, she said, rubbing where it was sore.
Carrigan said she kept her seat belt fastened, pulled the handbrake and braced for impact in her seat when the GMC tumbled into the sedan.
Police said the collision took place at 2:33 p.m. A northbound silver-gray GMC Envoy had pulled from the left-turn lane at Golfview Road into the intersection, preparing to turn.
Ward, whose car was behind a black Mazda Miata, said it looked like the SUV had pulled as far toward the southbound lanes as possible.
She said the SUV tried to pull across just as a white Kia Sportage was coming southbound.
“When I saw [them] go, I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Ward said. “As soon as we saw [it], the crash happened.”
Police confirmed that was the first collision. The Kia SUV hit the GMC and ricocheted into a thick wood utility pole on the southwest corner of the junction.
Dorey Sims, who has a car wash under an aluminum shelter in the Citgo parking lot, just beyond the pole, said if the pole hadn’t stopped the Kia SUV, the car wash business would have been shredded.
The GMC then started tumbling, Carrigan said, lifting up as much as 10-15 feet. Police said that, when it landed, it damaged both the rear driver’s side of the Miata and the front driver’s side of the Forte, damaging the windshield.
Motorists are advised to use caution at that intersection, because southbound traffic is moving swiftly and northbound left-turning vehicles might not wait, but also because northbound lanes do not receive a red arrow or flashing yellow arrow to warn them to stay put until it’s clear.