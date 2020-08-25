SEBRING — A Sebring police officer, while providing aid to a disabled semi-trailer, got hit from behind Monday afternoon by another motorist.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart reports that charges are pending investigation by his agency. The driver of a Jeep reportedly saw the officer’s car stopped with its emergency lights on, but could not get over in time.
The officer, a three-year veteran with the agency with approximately five years total experience, had his car stopped behind a semi-trailer that had broken down in the right/outside lane of northbound U.S. 27 at Tubbs Road.
The Jeep, also in the outside lane, could not get over in time, Hart said. The impact totaled the patrol car and sent the officer to AdventHealth Sebring with minor knee and neck injuries.
Hart said his agency called for investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, but with the nearest accident investigator still two hours out, Hart opted to have Sebring police’s own investigators work the crash.