SEBRING — Sebring police are investigating what they have termed a “hit and run” crash involving two vehicles Wednesday on U.S. 27 near Schumacher Road.
According to Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, traveling north on U.S. 27, hit the rear end of a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue as it sat waiting in the inside lane for the traffic light at Schumacher Road.
Hart said the Mercury driver, 56-year-old Cindy Patrick of Sebring, left the scene and continued north until she ran off the road at Whisper Circle, hitting a light pole.
Reportedly, she did not have serious injuries, nor did the driver of the Nissan, 71-year-old Robert Williams. However, Hart said Patrick allegedly did say she remembered hitting a vehicle and “missing her turn” at or near Whisper Circle.
Beyond that, however, Hart said she was not being cooperative with police.
Hart said a witness saw her leave and head northbound. Police are investigating the crash, Hart said, and charges are pending.
Charges and/or conclusions are still pending investigation on two other recent crashes, Hart said, in the form of toxicology reports.
Police have sought blood samples and toxicology results on the driver in a rollover crash on July 8 on Lakeview Drive in Sebring. A 67-year-old woman in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer reportedly told police someone cut her off as she was northbound approaching the Lakeview/Ridgewood Drive/Pine Street junction.
She swerved and rolled her SUV, reports said, landing the vehicle upside down in a residential yard, narrowly missing a concrete utility pole and a tree as she rolled.
Police have said witnesses reported she had no other vehicles around her at the time of the crash.
Another crash on July 13 involved a cyclist attempting to cross U.S.27 northbound lanes, just north of Schumacher Road near Northwood Boulevard.
A small maroon Chevrolet SUV hit the rear tire of the bicycle and the rider died from his injuries after hitting the ground. Although police have not assigned fault on the part of the driver, such matters still must be investigated thoroughly, police officials have said.