Crash at US 27 and Schumacher Road

Sebring police, at center, interview witnesses to a crash Wednesday afternoon on northbound U.S. 27 by Schumacher Road. A silver Mercury Grand Marquis, not shown, reportedly hit the gray Nissan Rogue at left, then continued north until it hit a light pole at Whisper Circle. Police said charges are pending investigation.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

SEBRING — Sebring police are investigating what they have termed a “hit and run” crash involving two vehicles Wednesday on U.S. 27 near Schumacher Road.

According to Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, traveling north on U.S. 27, hit the rear end of a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue as it sat waiting in the inside lane for the traffic light at Schumacher Road.

