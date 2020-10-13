SEBRING — Someone shot at a man Sunday night in the Orange Blossom area of Sebring.
The 46-year-old white male victim had non-life threatening injuries, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, and was treated and released at a local hospital.
Hart didn’t have much more information.
“[There’s] not a whole lot right now because it’s still under investigation,” Hart said when asked what he could report.
At this time, police cannot even confirm that it was a firearm projectile that injured the man, Hart said.
Rumors that it was a drive-by shooting have also not been confirmed. Hart said he could not say whether or not anyone exchanged fire.
He did suggest, however, that it appeared the victim was not the intended target.
Police first got the report of a possible shooting at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Orange Blossom Avenue, south of Kenilworth Boulevard in Sebring.
They were on scene until or slightly past midnight, Hart said, and were back canvassing the area Monday to find out more information about the case.
Police are seeking information. Anyone with clues about this case is urged to contact Det. Ryan Brand at the Sebring Police Department, 863-471-5108 or sebringpolicedepartment@mysebring.com.