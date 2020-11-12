SEBRING — Another shooting off Kenilworth Drive in Sebring has sent another person to a hospital.
Sebring police, however, don’t have much to go on this time. The incident took place at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the Highlands Homes area, but Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the victims have not been cooperative in this case.
People with tips may contact Sebring Police Detective Mike Hirsch at 863-471-5108, Hart said.
This makes at least the 14th shooting in Highlands County for the year, whether violence from one member of the public on another or as a result of law enforcement exercising their duties. Thus far, there have been six deaths, two of which were deputy-involved shootings.
The cases are as follows, in chronological order from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Sebring Police Department:
- Two sheriff’s deputies shot and killed 43-year-old Dustin Alexander Nealis shortly after arriving at 4:49 a.m. Jan. 19 to a call of a domestic dispute and possible hostage situation at a home in the 9200 block of Bridle Path in the Silver Fox subdivision. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement ruled the shooting as justified.
- Three men — Marquise Jamar Wooden, Demetrius Devon Sullivan and Darrius Demengus Jenkins Jr. — all of Avon Park and 21 years old at the time, were arrested shortly after a Feb. 29 incident at a home on Tulane Drive that ended in a struggle for a gun and Wooden getting shot. Deputies charged all three with armed burglary, robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery.
- Christopher Anthony Reese was shot and killed on April 18. Deputies heard shots at 9:32 p.m. in the area of the 1200 block of Memorial Drive in Avon Park and found him dead in the front yard of a home there. The shooter reportedly fled the scene on foot.
- A shooting early in the morning on May 9 near Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park left 29-year-old Alexander Nowell dead and two others injured. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr., 30, of Avon Park after witnesses identified him as the gunman.
- Sebring police found a 26-year-old Hispanic man after being called at 1:30 p.m. May 10 to a scene in the 1500 block of Colmar Avenue in Sebring. He was taken to nearby Highlands Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening while police searched for an African-American man in a grey four-door passenger car, whom they were told was the shooter.
- An apparent accidental shooting at approximately 10:15 p.m. May 14 on Cadagua Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring took the life of a 17-year-old male, whose name was not released in reports. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Lance Braden Bleiweiss on a manslaughter charge and 18-year-old Alexander Lloyd McGregor on a charge of possession of a weapon or ammo by a felon.
- On July 13, deputies arrested Rickey Loy Moskodauz, 59, of Sebring on four counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one count of misdemeanor convicted felon failure to register after he allegedly fired a shotgun four times at a family riding ATVs near his property in or near the Golf Hammock area.
- At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, a man was shot and injured in a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Sunbeam Court in Lake Placid.
- Shortly after 9:44 p.m. Sept. 24, two deputies shot and killed 30-year-old Matthew Todd Nocerino after he reportedly shot one of them in a scuffle inside a Sebring home. Nocerino’s shot reportedly hit the deputy in his Kevlar vest, resulting in a minor injury, but no wound. That incident is still under investigation.
- The night of Oct. 11, an as-yet unnamed juvenile shot a 46-year-old white man, leaving injuries that were not life-threatening.
- At or just before 5:45 p.m. Oct 13, a man was killed and another wounded in a shooting on Lemon Avenue at or near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Sebring.
- Deputies arrested Marshall Allen Perry, 27, of Avon Park on Nov. 3 in response to a reckless driver incident that turned into aggravated battery. Marshall allegedly followed closely behind the victim down Panther Parkway, waving a black handgun out his car window and firing at least one shot at her and her passenger, reports said. He later got out at a traffic light, reports said, walked up to the driver’s open window and hit her in the face three times with the barrel of the gun.
- Deputies arrested Cody Jordon Dennis, 23, last Friday for allegedly firing a shotgun at three sanitation workers that morning. They also charged him with firing a weapon in public and trespassing, since he allegedly ran along the CSX Transportation-owned railroad to get in position to shoot.
- On Tuesday, deputies arrested a “person of interest” in connection with a shooting at 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Jim Lane in Highlands Mobile RV Park. Mario Pina Miranda, 26, of Avon Park currently faces 14 separate charges related to the case. The victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center, and was listed in critical condition as of Monday, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.
Anyone with information on Sebring police cases are urged to call investigations at the Sebring Police Department, at 863-471-5108.
Those with tips on Sheriff’s Office cases may contact their detectives at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be given to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
2019 saw 11 people killed from gunfire out of the 12 local murders for the year, five of which died in the SunTrust bank shooting on Jan. 23 last year: Debra Cook, 54; Marisol Lopez (Rosado-Carmona), 55; Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague, 31; Ana Maria Piñon-Williams, 38, and Cynthia Lee Watson, 65.
The shooter was taken alive after a standoff with Sebring police and sheriff’s deputies and an assault by the sheriff’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.
Another three last year were hit by gunfire and survived, but were reportedly reluctant to assist law enforcement in finding the shooters.
2018 saw 22 shootings, with 10 hit by bullets and one killed — Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. Those cases saw 15 arrests, including Gentry’s accused killer, also taken alive.