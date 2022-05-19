SEBRING — Sebring Police Department Officer Karon Tyree Paulk, 32, address withheld, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday morning. He is facing charges of battery and cruelty toward a child, abuse without great bodily harm.
According to Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart, Paulk has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation that will take place after HCSO has investigated the officer for the domestic violence case. Paulk was hired by Sebring Police Department in January 2021. He has made bail.
According to the HCSO arrest report, Paulk and Victim 1 were drinking alcohol at a bar. When arriving at a residence, Paulk allegedly got upset over a social media post. After an argument regarding possession of the phone, a physical altercation occurred, the report states.
Victim 1 told deputies Paulk had his hands around their throat and applied pressure but did not impede the victim’s breathing. The victim stated they shoved Paulk in the chest to try to get him off. The victim also said Paulk struck them with a closed fist.
A second victim came out of a bedroom and after seeing what was happening, struck Paulk with a toy gun in the head. In reaction, Paulk allegedly struck Victim 2 multiple times with an open hand and closed fists.