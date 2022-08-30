lights

SEBRING — Sebring Police Department responded to a report of a ‘suspicious’ death on Sunday morning. Police are asking the public to come forward with any information pertaining to the case.

About 3:25 a.m. SPD officers were dispatched to Walnut Street where a man was found laying on the side of the road, Commander Curtis Hart said. Two subjects came across the man and transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

