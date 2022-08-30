SEBRING — Sebring Police Department responded to a report of a ‘suspicious’ death on Sunday morning. Police are asking the public to come forward with any information pertaining to the case.
About 3:25 a.m. SPD officers were dispatched to Walnut Street where a man was found laying on the side of the road, Commander Curtis Hart said. Two subjects came across the man and transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
SPD is waiting on the medical examiner’s office to conclude an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
On Monday, the decedent was described by Sebring Police detectives as a 28-year-old white male. Hart said there does not appear to be gun play involved. He also said they do not believe there is any threat to the community.
If you have any information or surveillance video that could aid officers in the investigation, please call Detective Odalys O’Malley at 863-471-5108.