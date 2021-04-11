SEBRING — Sebring Police Department doesn’t have active warrants out for suspects in recent murders, but they would like to have them for not-so-recent ones.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart listed 10 cases Monday going back as much as 25 years, for which his detectives wouldn’t mind getting new information to spur the cold case and maybe finding someone willing to testify.
“That’s one of our biggest hurdles,” Hart said Friday. “They’ll give us a general ‘I wasn’t there,’ or ‘I was there but didn’t see anything.’ There’s a fear of retaliation.”
In many of the cases, police have a strong belief about the identity of the perpetrator, but the common factor is that police lack sufficient evidence to arrest anyone and take the case to trial.
- If anyone has information about one of the following unsolved murders, they can call the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5108 and ask for an investigator or email police@mysebring.com, or if they want to remain anonymous by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS via mobile phone or at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
The earliest of these cases was Derrick Gray, who went to a house on Shirley Street in Washington Heights for a haircut, right before being killed. Hart said it was May 13, 1995.
News reports said the barber told Sebring police he had gone inside his residence just before the killing, and did not see what happened.
Another case from that time was the death of Darlene Carter, which Hart said was June 3, 1996. She was found dead in a house on Maple Street in Sebring, which had been used for migrant worker housing. Police have interviewed some people, but have yet to find a viable suspect.
The night of Aug. 24, 2005, a series of fights broke out in the Washington Heights. By 12:55 a.m. the next morning, Aug. 25, someone had shot and killed 19-year-old Demario Levar Johnson of Avon Park in the street at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue. Police said it appeared unprovoked.
On Feb. 1, 2010, police found 30-year-old Alton “Sarge” Perry dead at the dead end of Lemon Avenue. Although police have a suspect, they need evidence to prove it.
On April 2, 2013, police found Antwan Reeves of South Florida dead in his vehicle. He had friends in this area. Police had a couple of suspects, but one was later killed in another homicide and the other is serving a life sentence in prison on an unrelated charge.
Then, on Jan. 3, 2014, witnesses found 19-year-old Rischard Rooks dead behind some apartments in the 1300 block of Persimmon Avenue. Police have said they believe they know who killed Rooks, but there’s not enough evidence to make an arrest.
Local store clerk Mustak Ahmed, 59, was killed during a robbery at 6:45 a.m. Oct. 17, 2015, at the Shell Food Mart at 629 N. Ridgewood Drive. Police described the suspect as a black male, standing between 5 feet and 5 feet 7 inches, with a thin build, wearing a black leather or fake leather jacket with a black hoodie over his head. They may have even identified him, but don’t have adequate evidence or testimony to bring it to trial.
2016 saw two murder cases, both still under investigation. Andrew Lee Pieper, 27, was killed at approximately 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25, 2016. At the time, he was living with his grandfather just a few doors down from where he was found on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Dequante Yarde, 19, was killed on Oct. 7, 2016, at The Spot, a night club on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Lemon Avenue. Originally, police suspected one person, but found he may not have shot Yarde, although that person was involved in a bad drug deal that may have started several shootings that weekend.
2017 saw the death of Theodore King from a gunshot wound. Theodore King, 56, died on May 16, 2017, the victim of a midnight shooting that police believe may have been in retaliation for a shooting two days earlier in Avon Park.
Sebring police found King with a gunshot wound in his right leg at 12:12 a.m. in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Sebring. He died from his injuries at the hospital. Police believe their suspects drove north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in a dark-colored, newer model, four-door Chevrolet and began shooting at a crowd of people near the front of Old Grocery Store.
Most recent unsolved case was the murder of Calvin Brown at about 10:55 p.m. April 23, 2019, in the vicinity of 420 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., near Lemon Avenue in Sebring. Hart reported at the time that Brown Jr. was possibly visiting a girlfriend in the area that night.
Calvin Brown Sr., long-haul trucker, raised enough money on his own to double the Crime Stoppers $5,000 reward on tips leading to an arrest, increasing that reward to $10,000.
Whether money might be the incentive, or just a clear conscience, police are hoping someone knows something and will come forward.