SEBRING — Sebring Police Department is looking for Michael “Scrappy” Sramek in connection with a shooting on Wednesday.
The incident took place just after 8 a.m. on Melady Avenue near Kenilworth Boulevard. Upon arrival, first responders found a male victim on the ground. Police officials said one man was found shot in the abdomen and was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
A woman at the scene was believed to have rendered aid/comfort to the victim and was not part of the investigation.
The victim was listed in stable condition on Wednesday.
Sebring Police described Sramek as being a white male, about 35 years of age. In the mugshot provided, he is wearing a beard and mustache.
If anyone has information about this case, they are urged to call SPD at 863-471-5107. Anonymous tips could possibly earn a reward by calling in to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477 or visit the website at heartlandcrimestoppers.com and use the “Submit a Tip” tab.