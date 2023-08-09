Special Lake Placid budget meeting Thursday

Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook reads the roll during a recent Lake Placid Town Council vote.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

The Lake Placid Town Council meets Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for perhaps its only budget workshop before finalizing its 2023-2024 budget.

The meeting will be in the council chambers at the Lake Placid Government Center, at 1069 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid.

