Special Lake Placid budget meeting Thursday

The Lake Placid Town Council meets Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for perhaps its only budget workshop before finalizing its 2023-2024 budget.
The meeting will be in the council chambers at the Lake Placid Government Center, at 1069 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid.
The public can hear the police chief, public works chief, utilities director, and each of the other department heads discuss their budget wish lists before the council. The council then votes on the budget twice in September to finalize it for Oct. 1, the next fiscal year.
Lake Placid Vice Mayor Ray Royce told a group of business leaders recently that he and other council members hope to reduce the town’s property tax below the present 3.15 mills, or $3.15 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value.
The council passed a $10.07 million budget for 2023 in September 2022. During a July 14 Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce business mixer, Royce spoke of the upcoming budget hearings that would seek to set the millage rate at 3.10.
“We set the maximum rate for advertising purposes to 3.15 mills, which it was last year,” Royce said. “We may try to reduce it to 3.1 mills. Our goal each year is to reduce the millage rate.”
The 2024 budget will take into account changes in the administrative salaries from this year. For instance, after acting Town Administrator Joe Barber announced plans to resign, it left the town without a town engineer and a top administrator. They will have to hire a new administrator at market rate.
The town also has a new administrative position – that of Planning Director Dana Riddell – as well as a new code enforcement officer. Code Enforcement Officer Cheryl Carerra’s salary will be under the town administration, not the police department, which has been the practice in the past.
In addition to the new administrators, the town continues to “address some increases in salaries; minimum wage requires us to move some employees up to $15 in the next two years,” Royce said. “We’ll take in about $800,000 in (property) taxes, spend about $1 million in law enforcement, and our other revenue streams in communications taxes, those kinds of things.”
Though the town is increasing the residential garbage collection rate from $220 to $250 per household, it will be collected from residential property taxes, he said. “We always look for efficiencies, obviously, and we added some positions,” Royce told the chamber gathering.