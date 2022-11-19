The tale of the Christmas Sugar Cookie
The early memories of the Christmas Sugar Cookies started in the 1950s in my grandparents’ kitchen. I can still see the chrome kitchen table with red seated chrome chairs; the white cabinets and the black/white kitchen tile. Grandma Catherine worked in a bakery and loved to make her cut-out sugar cookies thick and large. I remember the stars, the smiling face of Santa, and toy stockings.
Grandma baked the cookies and then Grandpa John took them to his workshop in the basement to cool and paint. The stars were bursts of red, yellow and orange “egg yolk” paint. Santa’s face was flushed and jolly, but his eyes were raisins! The stockings were filled with toys, each painted in detail.
When the cookies were finished, they were hidden in a secret place to await Christmas dinner. Grandpa John made a wooden cookie tray and filled it with colorful cookies. These were special times. That cookie tray may have been lost in the recent Fort Myers flood.
In between raising eight kids, my mom, Madalyn, began to bake sugar cookies as well. At Christmas, she never did just one batch, which would make about 36 cookies. No, she tripled that recipe and repeated it for at least five different cut-outs. She baked these cookies at Christmas for over 60 years.
She changed the decorating technique and never painted the cookies. Instead, she used sugar sprinkles in all colors, and usually made them thin. Nothing stopped her enthusiasm or satisfaction of keeping the tradition going.
I remember the two tall tins that she used to store the cookies on the attic staircase. I can assure you that it was a cool space. The girl’s bedroom, which we nicknamed The Cliff, was on the other side of that door.
Through the years, some of us tried to freeze those beautiful cookies. No matter how far away the baker traveled, many sugar cookies were made just to renew the warmth of home and family. Each subsequent generation tweaked the recipe along the way. It became an “every” holiday tradition thereafter in my mom’s kitchen and heart. Every shape of pumpkin, turkey, heart or rabbit appeared at the right time of the year.
This recipe is simple. But the treasured memory was in the cookie’s dependable appearance each holiday and the woman who created them. At the end of day, I imagine my mom smiling at the holiday characters she created that brighten all our lives. No matter what holiday, you never left my mom’s home without a tin of cookies.
Mom had some baking rules that I try to keep — wear a Christmas apron; play Christmas music, especially Perry Como, Burl Ives or Bing Crosby; and place a throw rug under your feet to catch the crumbs. What looked so easy when Mom had every surface covered with ingredients and cookies in different stages, was at first difficult to do. Pre-organization and patience are a must.
Just before the recent hurricane I made a batch of these sugar cookies using my mom’s cookie cutters: a snowflake, a star, a tree and a boot. Baking these cookies diverted my mind from the possible hurricane.
Ironically, my parent’s home in Johnstown, Pennsylvania during the early 1970s was flooded up to their kitchen counter tops. Mom didn’t miss a holiday; once the kitchen was remodeled, she was baking.
I will always remember her greeting from the kitchen when opening the front door, “Hi Barb, I made cookies, let’s play cards.”
Christmas Sugar Cookies
This recipe makes about 36 cookies.
Mix in one bowl:
¾ cup of shortening
1 cup of sugar
1 tsp. of vanilla extract (personal tip: you can use any flavoring or bakery emulsion for a change)
2 room temperature eggs
Add to the bowl:
2 ½ cups of white flour
1 tsp. of baking powder
Mix until everything is smooth. Chill at least two hours or overnight.
Roll small portions of the dough between parchment paper or wax paper to prevent the dough from sticking to the rolling pin or using too much extra flour. Over time you will decide if you like the cookie rolled thin or thick.
Select a cookie cutter and some colored sugar sprinkles. (Sprinkles have a heavier texture than Sanding Sugar. Both work but I prefer Betty Crocker sprinkles.) Use one color or mix the colors and gently drop them sprinkles on the dough. Depending on the placement of the sprinkles, each cookie when cut could have a different color scheme.
Lightly roll the sprinkles into the dough.
Rolling the sprinkles lightly into the dough give the cookies a different look then just dropping a mass of colored sugar. If you do drop a mass of sprinkles, pat them gently into the dough. Or as my sister-in-law Lydia does, use royal icing after the cookies have cooled instead of the sprinkles. Experiment.
Place the selected cookie cutter on top of the dough, cut out the cookie and place on a parchment lined cookie sheet. The extra dough can be mixed with the next small portion of dough you roll. If your dough gets too warm, just chill it for a few minutes.
Bake the cookies at 325 – 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes (depending on the desired thickness of your cookie). After the first tray is baked you will know what temperature or thickness works for you.
Let the cookies cool on a wire tray.
Place in a cookie tin and keep cool. They even taste great straight from the freezer! Happy Snacking!