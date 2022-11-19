The tale of the Christmas Sugar Cookie

The early memories of the Christmas Sugar Cookies started in the 1950s in my grandparents’ kitchen. I can still see the chrome kitchen table with red seated chrome chairs; the white cabinets and the black/white kitchen tile. Grandma Catherine worked in a bakery and loved to make her cut-out sugar cookies thick and large. I remember the stars, the smiling face of Santa, and toy stockings.

