SEBRING — Caden Heath has the need for speed, to borrow a line from “Top Gun.” Caden and his adaptive P.E. coach, Sam Foster, completed their first 5K at the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving at Highlands Hammock State Park. The dynamic duo crossed the finish line in a triumphant 43.12 minutes.
Foster jogged behind Caden, a sixth grader at Hill Gustat Middle School, and his adaptive three-wheel bike. Caden’s need for speed instills a small amount of fear in Foster.
“He liked to go fast,” Foster said laughing. “Caden also likes for me to have to run fast behind him to keep up. He goes fast around corners to scare me. The back wheels tend to lift up when he goes too fast.”
MidFlorida Credit Union sponsored the pair’s entrance fees. They wore matching T-shirts. They had matching smiles as they relished their victory. Foster had a special trophy made for Caden.
The next challenge is the Jingle Bell Run on Friday.
Foster coaches Caden in areas of physical education that his physical limitations exclude him from. Foster visits the school two times a week for about half an hour. Foster brought the idea of Caden riding his adaptive bike in the 5K.
“I kinda debated it for a little bit,” Caden said. “I just wanted to do it. I wanted to say I accomplished it and do it.”
After a brief hesitation, the pair trained on the school’s special bicycle after permission was given by Caden’s mom, Stephanie Bateman.
“His mom was super excited and said ‘oh yea, let’s do this,’” Foster said.
Caden described the hardest part of the 5K was being behind 600 people and taking a while to get around them.
“I was starting way in the back,” he said. “People started walking about one mph. It was hard to get around them; it was frustrating.”
Principal Chris Doty, an Ironman and running enthusiast, encouraged Caden and Foster to participate in the Turkey Trot. Other teachers and Caden’s bus driver were participating in the event or cheering him on.
Doty caught up with Caden and Foster. He affectionately calls Caden “Speedy.”
“He’s great,” Doty said. “We’ve got some ideas for him; one we haven’t shared with him yet.”
Doty dropped a big bombshell on the youngster.
“I’m gonna talk to Mr. (Chet) Brojek (Central Florida Striders) and I would like to have you do a triathlon, except instead of doing a swim-bike-run, you’re going to do a wheelchair, bike, run.”
Doty explained his vision of the triathlon that would accommodate Heath’s disabilities.
“We’ll get you there,” Doty said to a doubtful-looking Caden.
“That’s the look you gave me when I first brought up the Turkey Trot,” Foster said. “You can do it.”
Caden is a shy young man but opens up after he feels comfortable with a person, Foster said. The camaraderie between the two is an easy one. The chit chat between the two is amenable and respect is reciprocal.