The idea for this very special event was sparked by a single innocent question by one of the STARS athletes, in this new world controlled by COVID-19.
“I developed this event about a month ago when one of the STARS athletes came up to me and asked, “Did they cancel Christmas too?” “I knew this couldn’t happen,” said Cindy Marshall, event organizer. I was determined no virus was going to take away their belief in the miracle of Christmas. I was determined to create a Christmas for them all to remember.”
Special STARS stands for Sports, Training and Recreational Services. Their mission is to provide sports and recreational programs to adults with physical and mental disabilities so they can be healthy through exercise and socialization.
The event was held on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Ridge Area Arc in Avon Park; the weather clear and perfect. It’s all about bringing some sort of joy back into their lives.
“Our community has really pulled together to make this special for our Special STARS athletes. Many live in group homes and have not had the opportunity to get out in the public due to COVID.
“When they received their invitations, their eyes just lit up to see that Santa was coming after all. One mother in Hardee County, whose daughter has limited speech, said she was so excited, she pointed at the picture of Santa on the flyer and said, ‘Santa’.”
People arrived and were directed where to park for best viewing. Rick Arnold kicked off the morning by performing a 45-minute concert. Guests needed to stay in their vehicles.
“Let’s get those cars a-rockin’,’” said Marshall, when Arnold played “I Want to Roll and Roll all Night,” “Devil with a blue dress on” and “Proud Mary.”
Marshall entertained and energized the attendees as she danced around the parking lot, spreading cheer and handing out beads.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Department led the parade with lights flashing. Santa arrived on a bright red fire truck to the delight of everyone, car horns honking to let Santa know they were happy to see him.
A free lunch for the athletes (baked chicken, potatoes, salad, bread and dessert) was provided courtesy of Outback Steakhouse and the family of Joe Singha.
Participants in the parade included Lt. Tyrone Tyson and the COPS unit with canine, bicycle patrol and squad cars, SFSC Excell Volleyball and Cross-Country Teams, the SFSC Panther, Mrs. Claus (in a Camero Convertible, courtesy of the Coffee News) and the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department brining in the big guy in the red suit.
Marshal rang the ‘memory bell’ for two members of the STARS group that recently passed, Bobby Brewington and Gary Barwick. She asked for a moment of silence in remembrance.
The parade was dedicated to a very Special STARS member, Bobby Gene Brewington, who recently passed after his struggle with COVID. He would have been 81 this month.
“He did more in his later years than most young people do now.”
He was said to wallop a softball with a mean one-arm swing and was the oldest athlete on the field. He was a fierce competitor in bowling using a retractable handle bowling ball.
“Bobby grew a Loquat tree from seed and planted it. That little tree is still standing and thriving and so will his memory.”