SEBRING — Something will happen for Ridge Area Arc’s Special STARS athletes in a week that hasn’t in three years: They’ll go bowling.
The last time Special STARS athletes went bowling was 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but they’ll get a chance Jan. 7.
They’ll have to leave the county to do it, though. Highlands County hasn’t had a bowling alley for five years, and the closest ones are in Winter Haven and Lakeland. But as some other local residents have said, they’ve provided a welcome respite in the midst of the pandemic.
And now, at least for Ridge Area Arc clients, that part of their life is finally returning to normal.
Ridge Area Arc Community Outreach Coordinator Cindy Marshall said they will charter buses to take them to Hardee County, where they’ll rendezvous with other athletes to then travel together up to an alley on the southern end of Lakeland.
It’s all paid for through the Hummingbird Foundation, set up by a private donor family, to pay for events and outings like this for Ridge Area arc clients. They’ve used it once so far, in 2019, to go on the previous bowling trip.
Marshall said it’s been so long because some Special STARS athletes have acute vulnerability.
The National Institutes of Health reported as early as March 2021 that people with compromised immune systems from chronic illness, such as those with Down syndrome, for example, “often exhibit a higher prevalence of respiratory tract infections, immune dysregulation and potential complications.”
In short, where the pandemic kept some people from going out or socializing as often, it kept Down syndrome patients and others with developmental disabilities from going out hardly at all.
“We got squashed on trips,” Marshall said. “The athletes are jonesing for bowling.”
Kathleen Border, executive director for Ridge Area Arc, said safety is always their first concern.
Marshall said that the infection and new case numbers since the highest pandemic infection peaks have only recently reduced enough to risk taking a large group on an outing, such as the Jan. 7 “Bowl for Fun Day.”
There’s also the logistic matter of getting wheelchairs into a bowling alley, along with Ridge Area Arc’s bowling ball launch ramps — essentially sloped tracks that allow a bowler to launch the ball from a seated position onto the lane with great accuracy and no bouncing.
It also helps if the bowling alley is set up with bumpers on the lanes, Marshall said, to help eliminate gutter balls, and if it’s big enough to accommodate the whole group without inconveniencing other bowlers.
Going to Lakeland for this outing is a long haul, but both Marshall and Border said it’s well worth it.
“It can be difficult to find things to do,” Border said, especially since the group has “experts” and novices needing extra accommodation. “We try to be as inclusive as possible.”
Ridge Area Arc is very volunteer-heavy, Border said, and meeting people at their skill level can require a large facility to get in all the players and volunteers.
Before Kegel Heartland Lanes in Sebring burned down in September 2017, during Hurricane Irma, the Special STARS athletes went there, Marshall said. Since then, whenever they’ve driven past the now-cleared site between Sebring and Avon Park, many of the STARS who remember it sigh loudly and voice their laments, she said.
From what Marshall understands, people in Highlands County who belong to bowling leagues will drive to Lakeland to practice and compete, so the loss is felt elsewhere.
“Everyone needs recreation activities,” Marshall said. “It’s nice to get a team together.”