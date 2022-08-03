SEBRING — It was another great splash down for Special STARS swimmers as they competed on July 30 at Sebring High School swimming pool.

More than 50 athletes, children and adults with disabilities, competed in a variety of races. For the beginners, they stayed in the shallow water to race toward the floating noodles. They did either a short noodle race or a long noodle race depending on their ability level. For the more advanced swimmers, they did one lap, two laps or the backstroke. Athletes trained for three weeks at the pool before being paired off in competition.

