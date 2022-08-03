SEBRING — It was another great splash down for Special STARS swimmers as they competed on July 30 at Sebring High School swimming pool.
More than 50 athletes, children and adults with disabilities, competed in a variety of races. For the beginners, they stayed in the shallow water to race toward the floating noodles. They did either a short noodle race or a long noodle race depending on their ability level. For the more advanced swimmers, they did one lap, two laps or the backstroke. Athletes trained for three weeks at the pool before being paired off in competition.
“This is my first trophy,” said Joseph Roberts, one of the youngest swimmers. The 9-year-old proudly grasped the second-place trophy and ran back to his parents to show it off after it was presented to him. Roberts competed in the short noodle race against another youngster, Cameron Beach, age 12, who won first place in the race.
“I can’t believe I did it this year,” Beach said of his first-place win. “I must have been going really fast.”
Others who placed in the short noodle races were Jeannene Eby, Norman Delpiano, Aaron Poller, Tammy Furman and Kenny Roberts who all got first. Second-place winners were Ruth Estrada, Michael Copenhaver, Bobby Paradise, DeQuawn Johnson and Sarah Moore. Third-place finishers were Charlie Hodgkinson, Jim Kentfield, Maria Rivera, Garrett Knowles and Sue Talios.
In the long noodle race, Robert Coller got first; Ilana Levy, second; Stephanie Travi, third; and Alan Kufknowski, fourth.
In the advanced division, those who won first place trophies in the one lap race were Brianna Davis, Heather Papelow, Nicoel Lewis, Dasan Jordon and Andrew Moses. Second-place winners were Jerry Cram, Samara Chandler, Natalie Welch, Stephanie Travi and Sapphire Denz. Third-place winners were Jamie Brown, Angie Luft, Elizabeth Jordon and Chance Jordon. Fourth place was won by Cody Burger, Ricky Tippins and Jack Garnett.
In the two laps race, Natalie Welch and Andrew Moses won first; Elizabeth Jordon and Sapphire Denz, second; Jack Garnett and Nicole Lewis, third; and Brianna Davis and Samara Chandler, fourth.
In the backstroke, Angie Luft took first place, Heather Papelow, second and Jamie Brown, third.
After swimming, the athletes enjoyed lunch at the picnic tables at the school and trophies were awarded to each athlete.