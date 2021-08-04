Promote the owner
For almost all of the 6,000 businesses in Highlands County, a big part of the company’s brand is local. We may think it is our great prices, great location, or great service - but for almost every customer, your business brand is local.
Customers in Highlands want to support locals. They believe that you are the hero of the story.
How long you’ve been in business, your hero’s journey to becoming who you are today, and your name and face are important to your prospects and cutomers.
Customers love the idea that they can know the owner. The more the customer knows you, the more they will support you.
We notice very few businesses fully embrace their local ownership. They don’t put their name and face in their ads or make their hero's journey easily findable on their digital sites.
We can do both. Promote the business and promote the local owner at the same time for the best results in your marketing efforts.
You’ve been around
30% of new businesses in Highlands go out of business before two years are out and 50% close before five years. Only 25% make it 15 years or more. That’s the national statistics and Highlands will mirror those averages.
If your business has survived, promote it. A sign at the door that says, "Happily in business 12 years" subtly says to customers and prospects, we’ve been around for a long time – and for good reason.
Highlands County is 100 years old
We are celebrating Highlands County turning 100 years old this year by putting out a special section – Progress: 100 Years of Highlands County. This is a great time to be part of this keepsake edition, which will stay around the home a long time.
For more information, call Amanda Young at 863-385-5814.