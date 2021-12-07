Core and Explore
A recent study by Borrel and Associates showed that companies were spending three times as much money on their time involved in digital marketing as they were spending on the actual digital ads. Yikes.
Somehow, we all knew this, even if we didn’t know the labor was three times the actual ad cost. All this digital marketing takes so much time and so much of it is wasted when all we want to do is service customers. Or we hire it out to a third party who we have to explain our business to two or three times. Or we have to hire someone in-house.
We have some ideas for you.
We are big fans of Core and Explore. Find three basic marketing ideas that you know work for you and leave them alone. They could be digital. Do them over and over and over again so you become technically proficient and smart about what works. The big three should work, and not use so much of your time because you do them over and over.
The rule of thumb on digital posts is two or three interesting and compelling pieces of content for every time you try to sell something. That’s part of why digital takes so much time. Otherwise, customers and prospects tune you out as always trying to sell them something. Who else can create content for you outside the company? Suppliers? Customers?
Push the work down, if possible, to someone else in the company. Updating LinkedIn, your website, or Facebook with interesting and compelling content is a time-consuming task and maybe an idea for an employee. Assign this to someone else with you reviewing the content before posting. Remember, owners need to be the chief salesperson, not the chief marketing person.
Highlands SBDC
Of the 6,000 small businesses in Highlands County, just a handful take advantage of the Small Business Development Center. A free high-powered consultant on tap ready to help your business. The consultant or their colleagues have the expertise to share in marketing, international trade, government contracting, and finance to name just a few of the many free consulting resources. Reach out to Tres Stephenson at whs@usf.edu for more information.
Highland's County Physician and Medical Guide
