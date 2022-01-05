Balanced Diets
We all know that a balanced diet is key to a healthy long life. The same is true for marketing. A balanced diet of different tools is most likely to sustain a healthy business with a long life.
Every business has a favorite tool. "I get all the business I need from Facebook." "My business is built on referrals." Love your favorite marketing tool but also try to balance your diet.
The business logic is you need to meet prospective customers where they are. Some customers read the paper regularly but don’t open marketing email. Some read Facebook posts and others prefer direct mail.
Some customers come back over and over without nudging. Some need to be reminded of your specials. Maybe that is an email, or a post to Facebook, or an ad in the paper to your existing base, but you need several tools to nudge existing customers so you meet them where they are.
Some prospects do hear about you from word of mouth but with 15% of a market turning over every year, a large part of your potential customer base has never been inside your location. E-mail, Facebook posts, and word-of-mouth simply are not enough to reach the many potential customers who have not yet been exposed to your offerings in person.
Digital Metrics
The highest engagement with Facebook posts is "status" with an average level of engagement with page fans of just .19%. Posts receive only .05% engagement.
The average open rate for email marketing to our own email list is about 20%-30%. A balanced diet is the only way to reach the full market and meet customers and prospects where they are. What marketing vegetable needs to be added to your current mix?