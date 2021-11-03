Find Your Vine
Sometimes it feels like we are engaging in Tarzan marketing. Leaping out of a tree, swinging from vine to vine, hoping we pick a sturdy marketing vine each time and don’t end up on the jungle floor with the hungry lions. The reason so many small businesses engage in Tarzan marketing is because there are simply more and more marketing vines to grab and try. Hey, this marketing vine worked for my friend….
Here’s how we would suggest you allocate your precious time and precious money as an owner. Core and Explore. Allocate about 80-90% of your time and money to what we would call Core. Three tried and true marketing vines you know work. Allocate about 10% to 20% to Explore vines looking for prospects you are not currently reaching.
One of our favorite core examples is a small business that sold sod. Every day the paper was published, he had a small ad. Because it was a small ad, all he could put in was the word SOD with his phone number.
Yet that simple, small and inexpensive ad sold six figures of sod every year. That cost him less than $5,000 a year but was part of his core three marketing vines he grabbed he knew he could count on.
Think about the idea of Core and Explore and you’ll be more comfortable as you swing from marketing vine to marketing vine.
Four Tips to Measure and Improve on for Your Digital Program
Often during my one-on-one marketing-related meetings with clients, I often ask how they are tracking their digital marketing results. In lots of cases, while they review their Google Analytics, they aren’t sure which ones are the most important… or for the ones they know are important, how to get better results.
With the above thoughts in place, here are my top four digital marketing metrics to measure and how you can improve each one.
1. Organic traffic
Tip: If your results are low, it usually means the keywords in your SEO aren’t being truly effective to be found in Google search. Review your metadata, page titles, and site content to ensure that the keywords you believe people are searching for to find your product/service are on your site and are searchable by the Google bots!
2. Click-through rate (CTR)
Tip: If your CTR is low, it may mean your title, headline, or meta description is not engaging, or the content isn’t relevant to what the user is looking for. Try using a number in the title of your ad, site page, or meta info. For instance, instead of having a title saying "Learn Effective Ways To Lose Weight," try a numbered approach like "5 Hacks To Drop 15 Pounds Like Lightning."
3. Exit rate
Tip: If you see that a large chunk of your traffic leaves after they visit a specific page, it probably means that the page needs work. Keep visitors engaged in your site by adding internal hyperlinks from the weakest pages to other pages on your site. Another tip is simply to provide better quality content on the page such as visuals, videos, and tips.
4. Pages per session
Tip: If this metric is low, your content isn’t engaging or relevant enough for visitors to check out other pages. Use the tip in #3 to improve this metric.
Ok, that’s my four key metrics you should be monitoring and how to improve each one. I hope it can help your digital marketing effort gain better results!
Scott Carpenter, CME
Florida SBDC at USF
