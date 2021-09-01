It may be hot, but don't get burned
The marketing trendsetters keep saying that video is hot. For the vast majority of us, video is just one more darn thing that has been added to our marketing and promotion list.
Ray Kroc, the founder of McDonald's, used to say, when people told him it was time for McDonald's to do pizza and chicken, "Are all the bathrooms clean yet? When all the bathrooms are clean, we will do pizza." In other words, don't exert effort on new projects before you have perfected every other operation.
Because most of us don’t even update our Facebook regularly or even have a year-long marketing plan and schedule, we recommend doing the basics before thinking about video. For the 5% who are ready, here’s a couple of video hacks if you have the time...
- Have you ever done a Zoom call? It’s got a record feature. Do a short interview with the owner, a supplier or employees about a fun topic customers would be interested in. A minute or two is just fine. A Zoom video is relatively easy to edit and will last a long time on your site or on YouTube without going stale.
- If you are too busy, or technologically challenged, ask your suppliers or partners to record a video on their phone. If you are still unsure, ask your children or grandchildren to help you. Let them ask you a question about your business they are interested in hearing an answer about and film your response. Include them in the post. If you don’t have kids, one of your younger employees can fill in just fine.
Discovering new businesses
There are over 6,000 businesses in Highlands County. How many of them have you done business with? The vast majority of them don’t have storefronts or belong to networking groups. Think about how hard it is for you to discover these new business offerings from the 6,000 hometown businesses and then think about your prospective customers having the same problem in finding you.
