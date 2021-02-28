This home is at 3039 Cedora Terrace in Sebring. It is priced for $499,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fl Properties Group.
Hard-to-find, newer, custom-built home on Dinner Lake with over 2,400 living square feet and a total of 5,418 square feet. With breathtaking views of the crystal clear water, amazing sunsets and tranquil surroundings, this is a home to be proud of.
Owners and builder (Brian and Brad Ogg — Midstate Management) collaborated on this truly exquisite home and didn’t miss an opportunity for an upgrade. It offers an open concept with a wrap-around bar in the kitchen, soft-close solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave/oven and cook-top range.
The spacious master suite has sliders to the pool area, a fantastic view of the lake and includes his and her custom closets with built-in dressers, spa-like bath with dual sink vanity, large double head shower and access to the laundry room.
Guests will appreciate their own private wing that offers an additional master suite which opens onto a secluded area of the patio.
Welcome to your own private oasis beautifully designed for entertaining – with over 1,200 square feet under cage, sparkling pool area, hot tub, sun shelf and calming sounds of a waterfall. The outdoor kitchen includes a pellet grill, refrigerator, sink, trash compactor and access to a full bath.
Some additional features that make this home even more remarkable are: an oversized two-car garage with an eight-foot door, hurricane shutters on all windows and doors, generator electrical hook-up, circular driveway, outdoor shower, impact resistant windows and doors and so many other features that you need to see to appreciate.
You will find this an opulent home that has every upgrade and feature with no expense spared. Don’t miss an opportunity to own this very desirable piece of paradise. For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.
MLS # 277879