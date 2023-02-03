AVON PARK — Bystanders did CPR on a speed boat operator Thursday afternoon shortly after his high-speed craft flipped on Lake Damon.
It is unknown if the operator, who is 63 and was unidentified as of press time, survived the crash. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, he was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
FWC still had the matter under investigation at press time. It reportedly happened at or just before 12:30 p.m.
A bystander, who requested not to be named, told the Highlands News-Sun he was sitting in his car on the west bank of Lake Damon, near the boat ramp, when he saw a bright green, high-speed boat flipping over in or near the shallows.
He said he and an apparent “buddy” of the boat operator went into the lake after him on WaveRunners, and got him out of the boat.
“He was foaming at the mouth,” the witness said.
The good Samaritan said he did some mouth-to-mouth rescue breathing and chest compressions. FWC officials said a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy also assisted in rendering aid before HCFR arrived on scene.
When asked how the crash happened, the witness said he didn’t see much. His view was blocked, he said, by a large bush growing by the ramp.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrived first on the scene, within five minutes of the 911 call, according to the first deputy to arrive.
FWC investigators arrived on scene at 1:34 p.m., having had to travel up from Lorida. The owners of the boat said it was leaking fuel, and asked to move it, but investigators advised the men, essentially, not to move it at that time.
Other anonymous witnesses told the Highlands News-Sun that this was a speed test run. A similar closed-cabin outboard motor speed boat sat above the ramp on a trailer.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Ruth Anne Lawson contributed to this story.