lppd

Lake Placid Police Department vehicles and speed instruments were calibrated and certified in July. From left are LPPD Chief Mark Schneider, from left, stands with Officers Makayla McManus and Jose Becerra.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

Highlands County students will return to school tomorrow. Streets near schools will be busier than normal with kids walking and bicycling to school and parent drop offs. Failure to obey traffic laws in the school zones could mean a big hit to wallets.

Starting tomorrow, the flashing traffic sign will be operational, instructing drivers to slow down to 20 mph. Crossing guards will be at marked crosswalks to assist students in getting to school safely.

