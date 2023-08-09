Highlands County students will return to school tomorrow. Streets near schools will be busier than normal with kids walking and bicycling to school and parent drop offs. Failure to obey traffic laws in the school zones could mean a big hit to wallets.
Starting tomorrow, the flashing traffic sign will be operational, instructing drivers to slow down to 20 mph. Crossing guards will be at marked crosswalks to assist students in getting to school safely.
Lake Placid Police Chief Mark Schneider urged motorists to use caution navigating the school zones.
Speeding in a school zone could cost a small fortune. Hitting a child could cost a life.
“Leave the house early,” Schneider advised. “Allow time for increased traffic flow as parents will be dropping off and picking up students in the first week of school. Be patient; the traffic flow will abate as the school year continues.”
In the Town of Lake Placid, the busiest road will be Interlake Boulevard nearest the elementary, middle and high schools (South Tangerine Drive and Green Dragon Drive) and Main Avenue near the Montessori Academy.
LPPD recently got their radar and speed detection instruments calibrated and certified. The chief said the speed limit on the roads near the schools in town limits is just 35 mph. In the morning, with arrival and again at dismissal, the speed limit is reduced to 20 mph.
“Officers will be in force to ensure people are compliant with all traffic laws,” Schneider said.
Speed is not the only cause of accidents in school zones. Distracted drivers endanger pedestrians and other motorists cause accidents as well. Schneider and his officers will be alert for those drivers as well.
“Remember, in Florida, it is illegal to drive with a cellular device in your hands while driving in school or construction zones,” Schneider said.
Schneider provided a list of civil traffic fines, which were effective from July 1, 2022. Going just 6-9 mph over the speed limit in a school zone or posted construction zone is a $156 ticket. Going 10-29 mph over the speed limit in the same zones will set you back $456 clams. Anything over 30 mph and you will be telling it to the judge.