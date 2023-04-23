The Sixth Amendment gives Americans the right to a speedy trial, but when is it a good idea to invoke that right?
At least three defendants invoked that right on Thursday, which led Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to explain the pros and cons of doing so.
In Florida, a defendant can demand a speedy trial within 60 days of arrest. Once a person files their demand, no later than five days later, the court must place the case on the calendar and will set the trial date to begin no less than five days or more than 45 days from that date.
When a defendant invokes speedy trial, Cowden is obligated to set a trial date for that defendant – even when his or her lawyer hasn’t yet interviewed witnesses, sought to suppress evidence against their clients, or performed other vital steps to prepare for trial.
“Do you understand your exposure to prison time?” Cowden asked one defendant who asked for a speedy trial. She posed the question to indicate to the defendant the danger of going to trial too soon. The defendant was arrested in February; his case is just getting started.
“It’s 239 months if you are convicted,” Cowden told him. “Divide 12 into 239, and it’s about 20 years.”
The defendant thought about it, then waived his speed trial rights to allow his lawyer, Derek S. Christian, time to build his defense. The case will go to trial when both sides are ready.
There are some occasions when demanding a speedy trial helps the defendant, such as when prosecution witnesses split town or a crime lab loses DNA or other vital evidence. Speedy trials can also help defendants who have been denied bail or cannot pay the bail amount. That prevents them from being held for years awaiting trial, which has occurred in some cases, said defense lawyer Brad Wilson. It can be a gamble, however.
“It is never completely safe,” Wilson said. “Once the accused demands speedy trial, he or she is bound. You cannot back out and ask for a continuance under the strict letter of the law. Some judges will allow it, but that’s not guaranteed.”
Some notable examples of defendants who’ve won their cases after filing a speedy trial demand, according to Wilson:
- Phillip Markland, found not guilty of murder. He demanded a speedy trial more than seven years after his arrest
Geri Harvell, found not guilty of murder after shooting his physically abusive stepson to death.
Isaiah Harris, whose charges were dropped after demanding a speedy trial, ostensibly because prosecutors could not build a strong case.
It must be noted, however, that these speedy trial demands occurred after the defense lawyer performed most, if not all, pretrial defense work.
Though Cowden does not give legal advice, she presides over the proceedings, which means she sometimes helps defendants navigate their choices. She explains that once one demands a speedy trial, one’s defense lawyer is robbed of the other arrows in the defense quill.
“By holding on to one right, you end up giving up many rights, including the right to have an attorney depose law enforcement; to have a lawyer zealously represent you at trial, and if necessary, negotiate with the state to reduce (the sentence),” Cowden said.
Another defendant on Thursday demanded speedy trial, but he would not be assuaged by Cowden’s suggestion that he give his lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker, time to build a strong defense at trial. The defendant, who is charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of Alprazolam, rejected the idea.
Cowden set May 8 for jury selection for the defendant’s trial – that’s in 12 business days. Whittaker said she’d do her best to depose police, defense witnesses, and perform the other work necessary to prepare his case within that time frame.
In Florida, a person convicted of trafficking 28 grams or more of fentanyl faces a minimum-mandatory prison sentence of 25 years.
A third defendant played with the idea of demanding a trial sooner than later, but relented after hearing Cowden’s suggestions.
Here’s a little-known fact about the speedy trial right: Defendants can waive the right early in the case, wait and see how the prosecution is doing, and invoke it when the prosecution is back on its heels.
It seems that demands for speedy trials are more popular these days.
“This goes through the jail when one person has a good result with speedy trial,” a defense lawyer said Thursday. “And it goes through the jail like wildfire.”