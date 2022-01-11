SEBRING — On the night of Aug. 10, 2021, an Avon Park man got a tip from friends that armed men were coming to his mother’s house to cause havoc.
As he and his son, both armed with pistols, stood outside the Tulane Avenue house in Avon Park, two men approached up the darkened street. When the two men walked into the light of a street lamp, they fired at the Avon Park man and the home he was protecting. That led to an explosive nighttime gunfight, with men running and firing and jumping behind barriers to avoid bullets.
When detectives arrived after the shooting, they found dozens of .380-caliber and 9mm bullet casings in the street and nearby yards.
In the next weeks, as detectives looked around for the shooters, people heard the nickname “Cali” attached to one of the men who allegedly fired on the man and his son.
On Sept. 30, 2021, police arrested Isaiah Bradley Harris and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and firing into a dwelling. The fate of the second shooter is not known, but the shooting was recorded on security cameras attached to the Avon Park Housing Authority next door.
On Friday, Harris became one of the first defendants in Highlands County to demand a speedy trial since the right was recently reinstated in Florida. He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes but wants a trial sooner than later.
The right to a speedy trial – guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment – was suspended by Florida Supreme Court Justice Chief Justice Charles Canady in March 2020 when COVID-19 swept across the nation. That’s also the point at which most in-person court appearances were replaced by online, virtual court in Florida.
The Constitution — and thus Florida’s laws — give defendants the right to demand that the state try him or her quickly. Once requested, the court must hold a speedy trial hearing (known as a calendar call) within five days and set the trial within the next 45 days.
For adult defendants taken into custody after March 14, 2020, speedy trial provisions resumed Monday, Jan. 3. On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada accepted Harris’ speedy trial demand, setting his pre-trial conference for Feb. 2, and his jury selection for Feb. 7 – which Harris’ attorney, Brad Wilson, agrees is within the legal timeframe.
“If an incarcerated defendant wants to bring a case to a conclusion quickly, that is when you normally would see a speedy trial,” Wilson said. “He has been in jail continuously since his arrest, including over Christmas.”
The right prevents a defendant from being held in jail for a long time, only to be found innocent. Speedy trials can also help defendants who have been denied bail or cannot pay the bail amount. That prevents them being held for years awaiting trial, which has occurred in some cases. It does not automatically set them free before a trial starts.
Stephen Milburn, 65, has been in jail for four years, charged with two counts of sexual battery, three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and other charges in January 2018. His lawyer, Rhonda Whittaker, requested a speedy trial on Dec. 3. Estrada held his calendar call on Dec. 6 and granted his speedy trial request on Dec. 10.
Another defense lawyer said on condition of anonymity that more defendants will demand speedy trials in the coming months.