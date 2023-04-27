Speedy trial violation claims roils courtroom

Miguel Molina-Etchechury is now represented by Keith Peterson after the public defender and the Office of Civil Conflict both cited conflicts of interest in representing.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

LAKE PLACID — Miguel Molina-Etchechury, the convicted drug trafficker who now faces murder charges in Highlands County, told a judge Tuesday that his speedy trial rights may have been violated.

The exchange between Molina and Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden centered on the question of whether Molina’s trial should have already begun. In Florida, unless a defendant waives speedy trial, they must be tried within 175 days of arrest if the crime charged is a felony.

