Speedy trial violation claims roils courtroom

LAKE PLACID — Miguel Molina-Etchechury, the convicted drug trafficker who now faces murder charges in Highlands County, told a judge Tuesday that his speedy trial rights may have been violated.
The exchange between Molina and Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden centered on the question of whether Molina’s trial should have already begun. In Florida, unless a defendant waives speedy trial, they must be tried within 175 days of arrest if the crime charged is a felony.
If a court rules that a defendant’s speedy trial right has been violated, any conviction and sentence can be wiped out, and the charges dismissed, according to federal rules.
Molina was convicted in Texas on methamphetamine trafficking charges and sentenced to 11 years in jail in March 2022; the Highlands County murder warrant was delivered after the trial ended. Molina was extradited from Texas to a federal prison in Florida, then transferred to Highlands County Jail and booked on Feb. 23, 2023, court records show.
Molina apparently believes the Highlands court violated his speedy trial rights.
When Keith Peterson, Molina’s lawyer, sought to waive Molina’s speedy trial demand Tuesday, Molina interrupted the court proceedings.
“That doesn’t sound like it’s in my best interest,” Molina suddenly told Cowden. “There’s another matter regarding my speedy trial rights that have been violated.”
Cowden urged Molina to let Peterson speak for him, but the defendant continued, explaining that something called an Interstate Agreement on Detainers, which provides for the temporary transfer of prisoners who are wanted by other states for trial on criminal charges, allows him to count the time he was in transit.
Cowden, who often urges defendants to let their lawyers speak for them, let Peterson waive Molina’s speedy trial rights against his client’s objections.
“It’s not in my best interest, that’s what I’m trying to explain,” Molina said again.
“You face second degree murder charges punishable by life,” Cowden told the defendant. “You now have an attorney … you need to have a conversation with him. You can demand speedy trial at any time (in the future).”
With that, Cowden scheduled Molina’s next appearance for May 17.
Peterson, by the way, was appointed to represent Molina on April 20 after both the Public Defender’s Office and the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel told the court they had conflicts of interest in representing Molina.
Molina, who lived in Sebring, faces second-degree murder charges in the killing of Jonathan Diaz in December 2018.
According to investigators, Diaz, 22, owed several thousand dollars to Molina’s drug ring when he was bludgeoned to death in Molina’s garage at 5003 Manatee Drive. Molina allegedly used a hammer to kill Diaz, burned Diaz’s body, and buried it in an associate’s back yard.
In Highlands, Molina is charged with second degree murder, abuse of a human body, and tampering with physical evidence.
Police arrested Molina, 31, on federal drug charges in the Dallas area on March 29, 2019, at the conclusion of a months-long investigation into an international drug-smuggling ring.