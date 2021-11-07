If you are enjoying the weekly Wildlife Moment features and wish you could spend more time outdoors, but aren’t comfortable going out alone, why not consider joining your local Audubon chapter?
The Highlands County Audubon Society has been active here locally since 1960 and serves to promote both an appreciation and understanding of wildlife while enhancing protection for natural resources and the flora and fauna residing within those communities. A chapter of the National Audubon Society and Audubon of Florida, some of the best local experts on nature, wildlife and birds can be found within their ranks.
Offering field trips where you can meet new nature minded friends who are more than happy to encourage your budding interest, their trips are categorized as easy, moderate, and challenging, with a good mix of offerings. Traveling by caravan, participants sign up ahead of time and follow the leader to the birding sites of interest. Most trips are less than an hour driving time but all require that you be an early bird as the meet up time is at 7:30 a.m. sharp in Lake Placid.
Do you want a chance to see red-cockaded woodpeckers and Florida scrub jays? How about bald eagles and blue birds? Each field trip offers a variety of opportunities to see birds, wildlife and just enjoy beautiful outdoor communities. Some trips are unique in that you are afforded access to areas normally inaccessible by the general public. Participants and leaders are by nature friendly and knowledgeable, also desiring to engage with others and enjoy the outdoors.
If you’re interested in nature but are more of an indoors or sedentary person, try the monthly meetings for a dose of education on local, regional, or state resources and natural areas. Experts, organizational leaders, or scientists are scheduled as guest speakers to provide engaging programs on topics of environmental interest. Held on the third Tuesday of each month, the group meets at the First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine beginning at 7 p.m. September through May.
The recent field trip to N.W. Lake Okeechobee area included the Dr. Martin Stapleton Memorial Birding Trail and the amazing observation tower at Harney Pond Park. Throughout the day’s travels and modest walking to identify birds, we rounded out our day with 50 species of birds. If you’d like more information, visit their website — www.highlandsaudubon.org for a full listing of upcoming field trips, events, annual dues and more or reach them at 863-599-0124.