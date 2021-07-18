Last week I wrote about a citizen of Mount Dora trying to understand why such a small city spends so much on a fire department. I detailed my back and forth with the city trying to get answers to his questions.
The question “A” raised was whether the huge expense for the Mount Dora fire department is justified. This week, I’ll offer the critical point of view. Next week, the positive view. I want the readers to hear both sides of how local government works and decide for themselves.
Why does the city of Mount Dora even have its own fire department? It is a relatively small city — a population of about 15,000. Every property owner in Mount Dora already pays for the county fire department. The county is legally required to provide service inside the city limits.
By paying for its own fire department, on top of paying the county fire department for service, the city of Mount Dora allows the county fire department to avoid covering the city as the primary responder.
This means folks inside the city limits are double taxed for fire service. First, by the county, which no longer provides service. Second, by the city that took on the fire department service.
If you live in the city limits, and you are being double taxed for the same fire service, there should be a critical eye on city spending on fire services. It does not appear that the city of Mount Dora was careful and cautious in their spending.
As “A” pointed out, the city borrowed $21.7 million to build three brand new fire stations. With interest, that will be a total of $37.3 million in fire assessment fees going towards new buildings. That’s a check for $2,500 per person who lives in Mount Dora.
To justify this expense, the city of Mount Dora hired a consultant, Fitch and Associates. The city sent me the consultants’ report. I read the 121 pages of the consultants’ report.
I am generally a skeptic about government consultants. They almost always recommend building a brand-new fire station or new government building. That’s how government consultants stay in business. A consultant that often rejects the need for a new government building would not stay in business very long.
I asked for a contact at Fitch and Associates from the city so I could ask what percentage of the time the consultant recommended against building a new building. The city declined to share that contact with me.
The key takeaway in the consultants’ report is the city fire department has certain standards of coverage it wants to meet. The fire tax for each resident needs to be quadrupled to meet these new higher-than-current standards of response time.
Is the increase in responsiveness necessary?
There are a number of different industry standards group. The USFA 90th percentile emergency response turnout and travel standard is 10:54 and Mount Dora already surpasses that with a 90th percentile response time of 9:18. The USFA 90th percentile for EMS is 10:5 and Mount Dora’s average is 7:48. Mount Dora is already at or better than some national standards with its existing fire stations.
Meanwhile, the NFPA has a different standard. The NFPA 90th percentile for fire is 4 minutes (Mount Dora currently is 9:18). The NFPA recommendation travel time for EMS is 8 minutes (Mount Dora currently is 7:48).
The average enroute emergency response time across the state of Florida is 9:20 — but the city of Mount Dora wants 4 minutes as its new goal?
It appears what the city of Mount Dora and the consultant did was pick the absolute lowest response time recommended by any industry standards group and say that should be the city’s goal — therefore our current fire stations are inadequate. No matter that Mount Dora’s fire department was already at or better than national and state averages for response time.
The oldest fire station was built in 1993 and is going to be abandoned for a new facility. There is a newer second station, built in 2009 that is also going to be abandoned in favor of new construction. It is hard for a layperson to believe that two government buildings, each less than 30 years old, are in the wrong place, or built incorrectly, or are worn out or need to be replaced. What does that say about the management of the city?
If you are a layperson like “A,” this fire department spending by the city of Mount Dora simply does not make sense.
Next week, I’ll offer the positive case for the new fire stations. My role is to try and give both sides of a complicated story. Wait to decide if you agree with “A” or the city until you read next week.
