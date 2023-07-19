Balance pose

The Shield Wellness yoga class in Sebring, Shawn Tracy, Judy Guilmetle, Alexandria Zachary, Siobhan White, and Nancy Zachary execute the pose. Notice how the practitioners flex the muscles in the legs to extend and balance the body sideways on the straight legs with one arm lengthened upward.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

“Extended Side Angle” yoga pose strengthens the legs and opens the hips for greater balance and flexibility. Moving into this posture and holding the pose for several long deep inhales and exhales releases mental and emotional tension.

The yoga posture Extended Side Angle requires concentration on balance to stabilize the pose through deep inhales and exhales. When practicing yoga postures, it is important to focus on movement and purpose. Yoga, like any other physical practice, becomes integrated into the body for maximum results. It is through internal focus that the body learns to actualize mental thoughts. This posture improves by focusing on elongated movement. The maximum benefit of any yoga pose is achieved with dedicated determination.

