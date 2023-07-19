“Extended Side Angle” yoga pose strengthens the legs and opens the hips for greater balance and flexibility. Moving into this posture and holding the pose for several long deep inhales and exhales releases mental and emotional tension.
The yoga posture Extended Side Angle requires concentration on balance to stabilize the pose through deep inhales and exhales. When practicing yoga postures, it is important to focus on movement and purpose. Yoga, like any other physical practice, becomes integrated into the body for maximum results. It is through internal focus that the body learns to actualize mental thoughts. This posture improves by focusing on elongated movement. The maximum benefit of any yoga pose is achieved with dedicated determination.
Extended Side Angle pose awakens the “psoas” muscle located in the pelvis on either side of the vertebral column. The psoas stabilizes the lower back to lift the knees and legs straight up or, as in Extended Side Angle pose, straight out from the side. The psoas also helps to fold the trunk of the body forward when bending over to pick something up on the floor. If there is tension and pain in the lower back, hips, buttocks, groin, or pelvis, the psoas can tighten due to stress. Side extensions and curls help to release the lower back and abdominal muscles.
Another yoga pose to warm up the body before Extended Side Angle is “Half Moon” posture. This pose can be practiced by using a chair for stability. Starting from Tadasana or Mountain Pose, bend at the waist to one side, hand resting on the seat of the chair and extend the other arm upwards as you lift the leg straight out to the side, waist high. The arms stay in alignment with each other. Hold this pose and deeply breathe for several breaths before switching sides and repeating. When balance is secure, move the arm resting on the seat of the chair straight down to the floor balancing on the hand.
You can also practice balance by pressing the back of the body against a wall and gradually moving into the form. The wall assists you in obtaining the correct posture when practicing the execution of the pose. A wall can give you a visualization of your form as you move into and out of the posture. This is a good way to practice any balance pose until you feel you can move away from the support. Additionally, there is also a gradual method of attaining balance by just placing a finger on the wall for support. The wall support helps you to stay in the correct form.
Join the Shield Yoga class at 4597 Casablanca Circle, Sebring (North U.S. 27), Tuesdays and Fridays 1-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m. Yoga mats are furnished and classes are free. Join us and have fun creating a healthier body.