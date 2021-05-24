Dr. Robert Kimber, the new spine surgeon in Sebring, hopes every patient will know there will be no doubt about what a person's issue is after seeing him.
"My goal is that if you walk into my office and you see me that you're going to walk out understanding exactly what your problem is," he said. "If you understand what your problem is then we can get together on what the possible solution is."
Kimber Spine is located in the Keys Professional Plaza. The address is 805 US 27 S.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The telephone number is 386-0497.
Kimber said the people who see him have had multiple surgeries that haven't been successful. The typical spine patient, he said, has seen many doctors — sometimes 10 or more.
He said what is often seen in medical marketing in general is that procedures and things are marketed versus taking an approach to solving the problem.
"I end up seeing a lot of failures from people doing something," he said. "The patient, for one reason or another, believes that they are going to get better from something that is essentially not going to solve the problem."
Kimber added that it is "very important" that he shows them what is going on in their spine with that they can see the X-rays, the MRIs and CTs.
The doctor said "we go to great lengths in this office" to thoroughly analyze all the issues and then come up with a realistic plan.
Kimber said he limits his practice based on a person's medical condition.
"If someone is very sick and has a lot of medical problems, those people clearly need to be at a big center that has a big ICU that has multiple specialists on call 24/7...," he said.
The doctor said he has done "all kinds of spine surgery" and added that as long a patient is not horrifically sick, "we do a good job with fixing them up."
Kimber noted that he will not be seeing people who don't need surgery. They can be treated by a chiropractor or family physician.
His medical career started with orthopedics and then Kimber migrated to the spine.
"It was just more complicated and it was more interesting," he said.
"It was much more of a challenge," he added. "This was 24 years ago. A lot of the things that have been accomplished in the last 24 years were unknown at that time. Now, there is so much more that we know.... that you can get results that are equivalent to anything in terms of returning people to a high quality of life...."
He said he was recruited to come to Highlands Regional Medical Center. The hospital is an affiliate of HCA Healthcare.
Highlands Regional will offer surgical management of acute and chronic complex conditions involving the cervical, lumbar and thoracic spine, leveraging innovation through robotic assisted technique.
Kimber explained that the hospital started a joint program a few years ago. HRMC wanted to start a spine program that is an extension of the joint program.
"The hospital was looking for a spine surgeon that could handle essentially the kinds of patients here which are not necessarily simple patients," he said.
"I'm the guy starting the spine program here," he said, noting that it is now known as the Orthopedic and Spine Institute.
HRMC has spent "a significant amount of money" on new equipment for the program, the doctor said. He added that both the management of the hospital and HCA are very supportive of him.
Kimber said he was flattered after being initially contacted.
He said Sebring is "perfectly charming." "I don't like the rat race."
Kimber, who was born in New Orleans, said he grew up in Jacksonville and his father grew up in "old Orlando when it was citrus groves" and before Disney World was built.
Kimber came from Gulfport, Miss., where he was in private practice.
Kimber graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in chemistry. He went to med school at Emory University and also studied at Duke University.
He went overseas to get additional training that wasn't available in the United States, spending three years in Australia as well as time in Germany.