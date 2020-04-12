As I drove over the crest of the hill, a car appeared right in front of me, crossing two lanes of traffic trying to turn left and come back in the opposite direction. I was just seconds away from smashing into that car. I panicked. Slammed on the brakes.
It had been snowing lightly for a few hours. The roads looked clear. Somehow, instantly, as soon as I slammed on the brakes, my car began to spin out of control. Doing gentle 360 degree turns over and over, I crossed the double yellow lines before coming to rest in the lanes facing oncoming traffic.
I remember vividly to this day, as I spun helplessly into oncoming traffic, I wondered did I tell my wife and two daughters I loved them today before heading off to work. Fortunately, no thanks to my panic, there was no contact. No one was hurt.
Anyone who has experienced a real winter understands what I experienced — black ice. You can’t see it and before you know it your car is spinning out of control. Of course, the worst action you can take is to panic like I did. Panic on black ice can kill you and those around you.
What I should have done was remember my driving lessons. Oh, so carefully and gently pump the brakes as you head down the icy hill towards the car blocking your way. Today, of course, we have anti-lock braking systems that automatically keep my panic from killing me or anyone around me.
Right now, our country is spinning out of control, on the unseen, unplanned for, black ice of coronavirus. We’ve crossed the double yellow lines still spinning out of control. No one in Washington or Tallahassee has control of the car. They are all white knuckled gripping the wheel in fear with their foot smashing the brake.
What we need is to have drivers in Washington and Tallahassee begin to steer back into the turn and then, when our nose is headed in the right direction, gently pump and release the brakes over and over again. If we gently pump and release, instead of having our foot smashed on the brake indefinitely in panic, we can slowly allow our small businesses to gradually open and survive. When needed, we can tap the brakes gently again.
No politician is willing to announce the start date of a tap-the-brakes-and-release program. Our leaders are afraid. If just one person dies in America or Florida because we begin a pump-and-release-the-brakes program, that leader will be blamed by some part of our society.
They might lose an election by starting a program of tap-and-release-the-brakes before the coronavirus is gone entirely. Our elected officials are in a panic about their political future and are frozen with their foot pressed all the way on the brake as our small businesses crash and die.
The alternative is to have an anti-locking brake system to override our politicians’ panic about their careers. That system is a much larger pool of assistance to small business than has been announced. At the very minimum, our government should extend the assistance to small business to 16 weeks, the same 16 weeks they gave assistance for individuals on unemployment.
It is the same money with one exception. Giving the money to small business to keep their payroll for 16 weeks instead of paying unemployment for 16 weeks, means the employee will have a job to come back to. Extending the payroll protection to 16 weeks is not difficult to understand or implement and would keep tens of thousands of Florida small businesses still in business after we fully traverse the black ice and come out the other side.
If you are a local elected official, how you respond to this virus will be the most important act of your time in office. Please join us in fighting for your local small businesses. We’ll publish every letter an elected official writes to Tallahassee and Washington DC and shares with us. Readers, write Governor DeSantis. Write your Congressman. Write your US Senators. Fight for your community before it is too late.
Email Gov. Ron DeSantis at GovernorRon.Desantis@eog.myflorida.com. Email U.S. Representative Greg Steube’s aide at Rachel.Harris@mail.house.gov. Email U.S. Senator Marco Rubio at rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact . Email U.S. Senator Rick Scott at rickscott.senate.gov/contact_rick. Email State Senator Ben Albritton at albritton.ben@flsenate.gov . Email State Representative Cary Pigman at Cary.Pigman@myfloridahouse.gov
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .