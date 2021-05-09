Step outside where there is a little artificial light and some vegetation and you’re likely to find some intriguing spiders. One of the common ones in Florida that may have caught your eye is the crab-like, spiny orbweaver.
This stiff, spiny spider does look a lot like a beachside crab. With a hard-shelled exoskeleton and eye-catching coloration, these circular web-spinning spiders are hard to miss. Gasteracantha cancriformis has also been referred to by several other names. Sometimes people refer to them as a crab spider, but the Thomisidoe family of spiders are officially known as crab spiders and they really do look a lot like an ocean crab. Spiny orbweaver or spinyback spider are two other common names often used.
Females average about a half-inch wide and have a black “head” and legs along with a peculiar “hard shell” for their abdomen. Typically, white, or sometimes yellowish in color, there are six impressive spines radiating from their “shell.” Rarely you may see one with black spines as they are usually bright red in color. If you see a smaller gray spider with white spotting and a few bumps, but no spines, those are the males.
These spiders have circular webs in the shape of a wagon wheel or orb. Intriguingly, there are often tufts of silk adorning the edges of the completed web. Whether these are used as a warning or lure is not yet understood. The inner radius of the webbing is sticky to catch insects, but the center and the bridge strands are not, allowing the spider to easily walk the circumference of the web and rest in the middle.
Watch these spiders in the morning hours and you will be amazed by the delicate web-making.
Spiders will measure distance as they lay down a few strands of silk, then take it back up as they move in the opposite direction to begin web creation. Like a seamstress measuring her pattern before wielding her shears, the spider deftly determines the proper distance to begin weaving her silken threads.
Even more astonishing is how the males visit the female’s web, knocking as it were by strumming the web in a specific fashion. Once he has announced his presence, he will enter the web with caution. The ensuing mating process is a bit racy so feel free to research it if you’re really left wondering. The female creates an elaborate yellowish stiff silken case for several hundred eggs and once the spiderlings hatch, they stay in this webby nursery for several weeks.