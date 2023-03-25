SEBRING — James Brian Spires Jr., 31, of Sebring, was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night. He is facing charges of aggravated battery, causing bodily harm.
The HCSO arrest report shows on Oct. 1, 2022, the defendant is reported to have taken a tree branch and hit the victim some six or seven times. The victim’s injuries included a broken eye socket and his ear was almost “completely detached” from his head. The victim needed around a dozen stitches on his head.
A witness who was on a golf cart with the victim corroborated his account. After the witness yelled at the defendant, Spires rode off on his bike.
Originally, the victim signed a waiver of prosecution because they had been friends. However, because of alleged threats of more bodily harm by Spires, he now wishes to pursue charges.
When Spires was released from jail on Feb. 23, he allegedly went to the victim’s home and said he wasn’t done with the victim yet. The report shows Spires threatened to “take both eyes out next time.”