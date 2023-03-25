SEBRING — James Brian Spires Jr., 31, of Sebring, was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night. He is facing charges of aggravated battery, causing bodily harm.

The HCSO arrest report shows on Oct. 1, 2022, the defendant is reported to have taken a tree branch and hit the victim some six or seven times. The victim’s injuries included a broken eye socket and his ear was almost “completely detached” from his head. The victim needed around a dozen stitches on his head.

