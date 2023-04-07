SEBRING — The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race is an experience like none other. Not everyone is fortunate enough to attend. Several students from Sebring High School’s music department were able to attend the races and play at them too.

The Spirit of Sebring Jazz Ensemble was asked to play at the rededication of Hendricks Field Memorial Park for all veterans past and present on March 15. World War II era was the theme of the night and the ensemble, under the direction of Anthony Juliano, played jazz and swing music. The music lent an air of authenticity as guests strolled around the WWII Jeeps and vehicles from the 1930s and 1940s.

