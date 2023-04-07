SEBRING — The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race is an experience like none other. Not everyone is fortunate enough to attend. Several students from Sebring High School’s music department were able to attend the races and play at them too.
The Spirit of Sebring Jazz Ensemble was asked to play at the rededication of Hendricks Field Memorial Park for all veterans past and present on March 15. World War II era was the theme of the night and the ensemble, under the direction of Anthony Juliano, played jazz and swing music. The music lent an air of authenticity as guests strolled around the WWII Jeeps and vehicles from the 1930s and 1940s.
That “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” from Company B set retired Navy Commander Frank Jones’ feet dancing. Jones, wearing his flight suit, took Kimmie Marchant by the hand and danced.
Hundreds of race fans were there for the dedication and showed their appreciation to the ensemble with applause.
Playing in the Jazz Ensemble was Adrienne Perez, Keshawn White, Sam DelGrosso, Manny Urrelys, Josh Benton, Amanda McKenna, Parker Brown, Ian Chavez, Alex Krucker and Lincoln Kampman.
Before the main event, the 12 Hours on March 18, the Spirit of Sebring Marching Band’s drumline performed in front of thousands of race fans in the opening ceremonies. Some of the students said it was intimidating to play in front of so many people. If they had known how many thousands of people were actually there, they might have been terrified. As it was, the drumline didn’t miss a single down stroke.
“Playing in front of hundreds of people at the racetrack was scary, but also a very fun experience and I’d to it a thousand more times,” Kayla Dusek said.
It was apparent to all on the gridwalk that the students were loving every minute of every beat.
“I felt very honored to be representing my school in the racetrack drumline. I had an amazing time and would love to do it again,” Josiah Asuncion said. “It would be fantastic if we could keep doing this.”
The drumline got into the spirit of the races by wearing a uniform of black pants and black shirts. On their backs were a pair of checkered flags with “Sebring” written on them.
“The opportunity this presented was so thrilling to us as a drumline,” Tom Brake said. “To perform in front of such a large crowd was electrifying. If given the chance to perform at Sebring International Raceway again, I would be thrilled.”
It was the first time in attendance for most of the drumline and ensemble, according to band booster mom Rebecca Brake.
“Having the privilege to go to the Sebring racetrack and march for so many people was amazing. The experience was amazing, and I hope we get the opportunity to do it again,” said student Devin Pressley.
Lincoln Kampman has been to the races before, however, this year he got a new appreciation for it.
“I have been out at the races in years past and being able to lead the grid walk, while performing on the drumline allowed me to experience it on a new and exciting way,” he said.
Having played well, the only thing better for the students that day was being invited to a suite to watch Sebring’s historic race. The races bring in millions of dollars to the area annually. Students from the drumline were able to appreciate the importance of the 12 Hours to the county.
“This was such a fun experience. I never knew how important the races are and how they bring people from all over the world together,” Alondra Hernandez said. “Seeing the crowd with all their cameras around cheering and feeling the music was amazing. I am really excited to bring smiles to peoples faces when they see us play.”
The drummers were Devin Pressley, Alondra Hernandez, Lincoln Kampman, Keshawn Brown, Ivan Chavez, Keshawn White, Tom Brake, Sam DelGrosso, Josiah Asuncion, Kaleigh Campbell and Kayla Dusek.
Rebecca Brake contributed to this article.