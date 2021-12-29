LAKE PLACID — No Dancer, no Prancer or Donner or even Blitzen. Santa had a unique sleigh he rode to the second annual Christmas in the Park last week. Not only was Santa, aka Maurice Wilson Sr., riding on an ultra-lifted side-by-side ATV, but he was being given a police escort from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. What a sight he made “riding” down U.S. 27 to the Martin Luther King Jr. Complex in Highway Park. Venny Sholtz provided the sleigh.
Hundreds of kids and their families were waiting with their eyes all aglow at Santa’s arrival. Wilson said there were some 250 children at the event. Some children from other counties even came to the event organized by Highway Park residents.
HCSO not only escorted Santa, they also donated toys from their toy drive as did Alan Jay Automotive Center and other businesses. Donations also came in from individuals from those who used to live in the area and from around the state.
Shopping this year was a challenge for Wilson and fellow volunteers with supply problems causing shortages and limits on the purchase of items. One of Wilson’s goals is to have enough bikes for children who want them every year. This year there weren’t as many because of the one per customer limit.
They still were able to give away 80 bikes along with tricycles and Hoverboards and scooters, keeping the kids active and happy. There were toys for all ages from newborns to teens. Santa took pictures with families and his helpers handed out gifts. Some of Santa’s helpers were Sonya Wilson, Trakennia Goldsmith, Arnetta Ward, Tonya Flemming, Jaywanna Bostic, Chandra Robinson, Tashie McGriff, Ar’Keadra McGriff, LaKisha Chisolm, Deon Chisolm, Aisha Holden and Danielle Ellington.
It took many hands to make light work of this event. Georgia Girl Catering came from Bradenton to feed a southern pulled pork meal and sides to the volunteers and HCSO. Barefoot Ministry made possible the movie and the popcorn for the kids. The ministry provided an emcee for the day who had everyone up dancing and playing games. The youngsters dined on hot dogs.
There were several times during the emotional day when Wilson teared up. One story he shared was a little boy coming up to him carrying a bag and saying “Santa, do you know what I want,” he asked. “I want a scooter.”
Wilson said he knew what was in his bag – a scooter.
“Well, Santa will see what he can do,” he answered the boy.
About an hour later, the little boy ran to him and said, “I got my scooter!”
“He thought I really was magic,” Wilson said. “I do it for the kids. I hear their testimonies. The smiles of these kids; some I know are unfortunate and might not otherwise have presents for Christmas.”
Wilson said next year will be even bigger and better and they learn lessons each time they have an event. The volunteer are the same people who created the Trunk or Treat event in Highway Park also.