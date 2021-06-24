Spiritually blinded
A spiritually blinded person has no wisdom nor knowledge, but operates on emotion. One who is a true believer of the word of God sees the world as foolish as God does. Truth is only gotten from the word of God where all human truth is relative, this way today, something else tomorrow. Real truth never changes.
King Solomon, who God gave wisdom to, gave us a taste of real truth when presented in a court setting: two women who were claiming that a baby was theirs. During the night when two women were sleeping close by with their own babies, one accidentally rolled over her baby and killed it. She proceeded to swap babies while the other woman was sleeping and claimed that the other baby was hers. Solomon had great wisdom, so he ordered to have the baby cut in half, one half for one woman and the other half for the other. By ordering this, what did King Solomon know? He knew that the real mother wouldn’t allow her baby to be killed and would give it up to the other woman so, when the illegit woman was exposed, King Solomon gave the real mother her baby back.
God’s wisdom is beyond understanding and what most people think God has commanded in the Bible as cruel is with a greater reason. Every nation who had people who operated on emotion saw their nation fall. Politicians who decide and direct policy on emotion have destroyed their nation as what’s happening in our nation.
An example, when I have asked many democrats what part of these voting laws that republican governors have introduced that is restrictive to voting, I get no answer. I get no answer because there is no answer. A liberal cannot answer a non-factual truth with truth.
A photo I.D. is used for everything in life. Without one, you cannot operate in life. Mass balloting is loaded with fraud possibilities, that even a cat can vote. Signatures must match the one on the ballot, period. These are the two main reasons why democrats cannot answer my questions.
Back in my younger years, we only had one day to vote, election day, and now we have many days. There are no excuses.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring