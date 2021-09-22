It started early spring and continued throughout the summer…and, now, will promenade into fall … that amazing splash of color at every turn.
After a long winter of greys and whites, crocus blooms popped up along with daffodils, tulips and ground cover blossoms stealing my breath and enlivening me with wonder.
I fell asleep in a black and white world. Then suddenly, or so it seemed, woke up to find one corner of my garden carpeted in pink blooms cascading near the stone steps. Amazing and intricate.
Each turn while walking or driving is like a greeting card. Blooming trees in yellow, pink and white. Shasta daisies and cone flowers nourishing butterflies.
Then, without warning, scattered leaves tumbled off the trees showing shades of red, gold, and orange. And, though flowers are still blooming and trees are still full, we know splashes of autumn color are just around the corner.
Recently, I felt splashed by color of a different kind.
Our 12-year-old granddaughter, Hayley, had come to spend a week with us. Every day and many times a day she hugged us tight saying how much she loved us. She infused our home with sunshine, laughter and music.
How colorful one feels in her presence because she can’t help spilling over on others the rosiness of her personality. Sure, she has her moments when tears may spring forth like an unsuspecting rain. But for the most part, her joy becomes your own.
In the Bible, we are told that the joy of the Lord is our strength. We are told in Philippians 4: 4 NKJV, “Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice!”
I love the verses in Psalm 16: 11 that say, “You will show me the path of life; in Your presence is fulness of joy; at Your right hand are pleasures forevermore.”
And one more (though there are many more verses that speak of joy), Jesus says in John 15: 11, “These things I have spoken to you that My joy may remain in you, and that your joy may be full.”
If within my spirit, I remain joyful (despite circumstances) because I know who I am and Whose I am (God’s daughter), then I will be like splashes of color blessing the lives of others.
A dreary day can become brightened by a smile or kind word. Rain may be falling in torrents outside, but sunshine bright and cheerful is spilling out of smiling lips and sparkling eyes.
Be the one to splash those around you with joyful color today. Selah