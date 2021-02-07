SEBRING — Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council has signed with Airstream Ventures, a marketing partner, to bring sport events to the county using facilities and landscapes the county already has.
Their first such event, ProWatercross, is proposed to kick off its 2021 season on April 10-11 out of Veterans Beach on Lake Jackson.
Airstream Ventures representatives made a presentation last week to the TDC Board, doing business as “VisitSebring,” which voted in favor of working with them. After the meeting, company representatives then presented their proposal in an open forum to people who run local sports and hospitality venues, including venues that haven’t been traditional sport locations.
“Our big thing is that there are a lot of areas that need help from a sports tourism standpoint,” said Joel Lamp, senior director for Tourism & Events at Airstream Ventures.
He and Airstream Ventures President and CEO Alan Verlander said they would use the relationships their team has in the sports world to bring events that the county can host that perhaps other areas cannot. For example, Lamp said, their company is based in Jacksonville, which has rivers, but an event like ProWatercross would run into permitting and logistics issues with manatees in those waters.
Highlands’ lakes don’t have manatees, leaving such venues open for a Saturday pro event and a Sunday amateur race.
“We can take bodies of water and activate them,” Lamp said.
Casey Hartt, CEO for VisitSebring, can then get her team in and market the rest of the county to the incoming visitors.
When asked by the Highlands News-Sun, Lamp noted that it’s not unlike the way Sebring became a popular destination for auto race enthusiasts after the advent and popularity of the annual 12 Hours of Sebring, which started on the runways and taxiways of a surplus U.S. Army B-17 training base.
Likewise, Lake Placid has become a popular vacation home and retirement destination for people from South Florida who would often visit its lakes for fishing.
“To have a new racing event that utilizes the lakes and will help make an impact on our local economy is tremendous,” Hartt said via press release. “Thanks to our friends at Airstream Ventures, we look forward to using this event as a new marketing vehicle for our destination to an ideal market.”
Originally, organizers wanted to do the event out of City Pier Beach, using the waterfront to draw people downtown. However, there was a schedule conflict with a large event at the Jack Stroup Civics Center that same day. The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is exploring options to improve the waterfront and remove logistics conflicts in the future.
The event could bring in 250 racers from around the country for three days, with an estimated economic impact of more than $500,000, Hartt and Lamp said. Further exposure would occur live via Facebook and YouTube, with a 30-minute recap show airing on CBS Sports Network.
“We are excited to match our partners at ProWatercross and Visit Sebring together for this inaugural race,” Verlander said via press release. “Bringing a new type of racing to an iconic destination like Sebring will make for a great weekend to kickoff their season.”
In that same release, Jennifer Handler, president of ProWatercross, said Sebring’s rich history of racing coupled with a great downtown location should make for a great event.
Other local venues could lend themselves to sports tourism, Lamp said. The open fields behind Sebring High School, near the Multi Sports Complex, could be lined off for soccer, lacrosse, and even seven-on-seven football. That way, he said, the venue owners don’t have to make many changes to host an event.
There are also plans in the works, Lamp said, for a wrestling event and even a cornhole tournament in the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds, and for a paddle board tour on area lakes. Paddle board event organizers just need destinations for their season of races, Lamp said. Highlands County could be one.
“They’re creating an event, but also bringing people in to experience a destination,” Lamp said. “It creates an immediate economic impact as well as people coming back.”
Part of the partnership, Lamp said, would involve working with local hospitality businesses — hotels, restaurants or general merchants — to provide information on themselves to visitors and have employees recognize those who’ve come in for the event, greet them and wish them luck.
“It’s a piece of hospitality that sells the destination,” Lamp said. “[We’ll] try to keep mirroring Casey [Hartt] and her messaging, to make sure they have the elements that can back it up.”