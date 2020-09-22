SEBRING — It’s T-shirt time again in Highlands County, and supporters of breast cancer research and awareness again have two from which to choose.
Highlands County Fire and EMS Foundation has an all-pink shirt to raise funds for several cancer research and awareness charities. Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210 has a heather-gray shirt with pink design on the back to support local breast cancer awareness and local recovery nonprofit Knotty Girl Foundation.
They went on sale this week.
Firefighter/EMT and Senior Engineer Anthony “Tony” Perez at Sebring Fire Department said he and his fellow city firefighters always try to give donations to different entities and chose Knotty Girl a while ago for its passion and drive for early detection.
“We are grateful for the Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210 continued financial generosity and its mission to partner and share breast cancer awareness with Knotty Girl Foundation educating on the importance of monthly breast self-checks for the early detection of breast cancer with women and men of all ages,” said Diana Albritton, Knotty Girl founder and breast cancer survivor since February of 2002. “We are also excited that these 2020 Sebring Fire Department Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts will offer our community an opportunity to participate in this cause and raise funds to make this all possible.”
Kristy Harris, the graphic designer who developed the “Knotty Girl” character, said that the nonprofit typically runs a mountain retreat for breast cancer survivors, “in non-COVID years.” This would have been the fifth end-of-summer retreat.
When they can do it again, hopefully next September, they will take a half-dozen survivors from Florida up into the Appalachian Mountains to “reconnect, relax and exhale.”
“That’s one of the biggest things we do,” Harris said. “We have full intentions of getting back to that next Labor Day weekend.”
With headquarters in Highlands County, Knotty Girl has followers up to Michigan, out to Oregon, through Canada and even in Australia.
It’s easier to do more with a physical presence, Harris said. Whenever possible, Knotty Girl keeps a booth at events with information on the mission and “shower cards” — waterproof reminders to hang up in the shower and remind women to do monthly self-checks.
That’s how Albritton found her cancer, Harris said. She found it when a mammogram told her she didn’t have cancer.
When they met, Harris said, Albritton needed a graphic designer to help illustrate how cancer had wrapped around her heart like a knot, but a relatable character, like the character from the “Life is Good” T-shirts.
In addition to education, self-checks and breast cancer awareness, Harris said Knotty Girl is about celebrating life. As one survivor told her, “I don’t wait for my birthday to celebrate. Every day is a reason to celebrate.”
Harris said breast cancer does not run in her family, but a lot of important friends and close people are survivors, like Albritton.
Harris especially loves this year’s Sebring Firefighters T-shirt design.
“This year looks like a tattoo,” Harris said. “I appreciate good artwork in any form it comes in.”
She also appreciates everything the firefighters do, including several months of planning, production, sales and delivery.
“It’s great to see the generosity,” Harris said. “Especially this year with all [of us] struggling, they still chose us.”
Sebring Professional Firefighters’ T-shirts are selling for $20 in men’s sizes from small to 4XL, by Piper’s Screenprinting & Embroidery.
Perez said the poly/cotton blends will shrink up, so order a larger-than-usual size via message to Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210 on Facebook.
In 2018, when county firefighters joined the effort, HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said fire departments across the country have gravitated toward fundraising to fight cancer.
It’s not just a mindset of doing for their communities, he said. Firefighters, statistically, are twice as likely as other people to develop cancer, Bashoor said — everything from skin cancer and lymphoma to brain cancer and leukemia — because of substances they encounter on the job, both at fires and inside the fire stations.
“Any effort we can bring to the table to help with cancer, it’s something we’re all about,” Bashoor said.
Part of the upgrades he has helped spur or continue at local fire stations have included exhaust venting systems to prevent vehicle smoke from polluting the air in the living and work spaces.
Likewise, municipal stations like Stations 14 and 15 of Sebring Fire Department have those systems and sealed trap doors around the traditional fire poles in the historic station.
In addition to selling the bright pink shirts to the public, Highlands County Fire Rescue employees and volunteers will wear a similar shirt in their gray under-uniform color.
The reason for the different color, Bashoor has said, is to maintain the uniform. People need to differentiate emergency responders from civilian donors should they both be wearing their shirts at an emergency incident.
In the last two years, local generosity has sent more than $2,800 to local cancer charities through the Fire and EMS Foundation, Bashoor said and he looks forward to even better results this year.
Lisa Celentano of CrossFit Sebring has helped this year’s fundraiser reduce costs by donating services to the shirt sales. Shirts are selling for $15.50 at CrossFitSebring.com.