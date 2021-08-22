MondaySebring boys golf at Frostproof, 4 p.m.
TuesdayAvon Park swim at Sebring, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park boys golf at Fort Meade (Lily Lake), 4 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Hardee, 7:30 p.m.
WednesdaySebring bowling at Sebastian River, 3:30 p.m.
ThursdaySebring girls golf at Frostproof (River Greens), 4 p.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Lake Placid swim at Hardee, 5:30 p.m.
Sebring swim at Lakeland (Gandy Pool), 5:30 p.m.
East Ridge volleyball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Frostproof JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
FridayDiscovery football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Lake Region, 7:30 p.m.
Immokalee football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28All Saints swim at Lake Placid
Sebring cross country at Kowboy Invitational (Lakeland)
Monday, Aug. 30Avon Park volleyball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid volleyball at Booker, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Sebring girls golf at Lake Wales, 4 p.m.
Lake Wales boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.
Lake Wales swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park swim at Winter Haven (Rowdy Gaines Pool), 5:30 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Okeechobee, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Wales volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1Sebring bowling at Centennial, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2Avon Park boys golf at Lake Placid (Placid Lakes), 4 p.m.
Hardee, Frostproof swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Ridge Community, 7 p.m.
Sebring JV football at Winter Haven, 7 p.m.
Clewiston JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
DeSoto volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Lake Placid football at Thomas County Central (Thomasville, GA), 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park football at Jordan Christian Prep (Auburndale), 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Winter Haven, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Avon Park volleyball at Palmetto Tournament