MondaySebring boys golf at Frostproof, 4 p.m.

TuesdayAvon Park swim at Sebring, 5:30 p.m.

Avon Park boys golf at Fort Meade (Lily Lake), 4 p.m.

Lake Placid volleyball at Hardee, 7:30 p.m.

WednesdaySebring bowling at Sebastian River, 3:30 p.m.

ThursdaySebring girls golf at Frostproof (River Greens), 4 p.m.

Lake Placid boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.

Lake Placid swim at Hardee, 5:30 p.m.

Sebring swim at Lakeland (Gandy Pool), 5:30 p.m.

East Ridge volleyball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Frostproof JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Sebring JV football at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

FridayDiscovery football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid football at Lake Region, 7:30 p.m.

Immokalee football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Hardee volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28All Saints swim at Lake Placid

Sebring cross country at Kowboy Invitational (Lakeland)

Monday, Aug. 30Avon Park volleyball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid volleyball at Booker, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Sebring girls golf at Lake Wales, 4 p.m.

Lake Wales boys golf at Sebring (Sun ‘N Lake), 4 p.m.

Lake Wales swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park swim at Winter Haven (Rowdy Gaines Pool), 5:30 p.m.

Sebring volleyball at Okeechobee, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Wales volleyball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1Sebring bowling at Centennial, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2Avon Park boys golf at Lake Placid (Placid Lakes), 4 p.m.

Hardee, Frostproof swim at Avon Park, 5:30 p.m.

Avon Park volleyball at Ridge Community, 7 p.m.

Sebring JV football at Winter Haven, 7 p.m.

Clewiston JV football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

DeSoto volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Lake Placid football at Thomas County Central (Thomasville, GA), 7:30 p.m.

Avon Park football at Jordan Christian Prep (Auburndale), 7:30 p.m.

Sebring football at Winter Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Avon Park volleyball at Palmetto Tournament

Recommended for you