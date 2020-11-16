SEBRING — Jim Pace, an owner of Historic Sportscar Racing, LLC (HSR) and overall 12 Hours of Sebring and Rolex 24 At Daytona race winner, passed away Friday, November 13 at the age of 59.
After co-driving to a GTU-class win in his Rolex 24 At Daytona debut in 1990, Pace later co-drove with Wayne Taylor and Scott Sharp to the overall Rolex 24 victory in 1996 in a Doyle Racing Oldsmobile Riley & Scott Mk III run by Riley Motorsports. He followed up the overall Rolex 24 victory by winning the 12 Hours of Sebring in the same car with Taylor and Eric Van de Poele.
“Sebring International Raceway and all of sports car racing lost a great competitor and friend,” Sebring International Raceway President and General Manager Wayne Estes said. “Our condolences to his family and all those who were fortunate to know Jim.”
In addition to quietly building an impressive championship and race win record in his professional driving career, Pace was also and more recently active in vintage and historic sports car racing. In 2015 he acquired an ownership stake in HSR. His friend, fellow competitor and business partner David Hinton, the President of HSR, and several motorsports notables, executives and colleague competitors on-site at Sebring International Raceway today paid their respects to Pace and his family.
“The HSR family is shocked and deeply saddened by Jim Pace’s passing yesterday afternoon,” HSR President David Hinton said. “Jim to me was the ultimate gentleman who had time for everyone he came across in his life. He made us all better people for knowing him. He has helped make HSR a better place to race and be involved in with his knowledge and input over the last five years.”
Pace helped many drivers over the years, including Brian Johnson, who is best known for his ‘day job’ of singer for the rock band AC/DC.
“I am at a loss for words on hearing of the passing of Jim,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t seem possible. He was the most caring and patient man I ever met. I can only imagine the grief of his family. I feel proud to have known and co-driven with him. I am so sad we have lost a friend and great race driver. Brenda and I send our deepest condolences to all in the HSR family.”