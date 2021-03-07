Today, March 7

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

CBSSN — GT: World Challenge America, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Mercer at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Memphis at Houston

ESPN — Big South Tournament: Campbell at Winthrop, Championship

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Wisconsin at Iowa

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

2 p.m.

CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis

ESPN — Atlantic Sun Tournament: North Alabama vs. Liberty, Championship, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Baylor

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Michigan St.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon State at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

SECN — Lamar at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

SECN — South Alabama at Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

COLLEGE WRESTLING

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Championships: 1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches, State College, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Championship: TBD, Tulsa, Okla.

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Paris Nice, Stage 1, Saint-Cyr-l’École, 103 miles (taped)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Final Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — All-Star Sunday Night: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, Atlanta

TNT — All-Star Sunday Night: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, Atlanta

8 p.m.

TBS — All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, Atlanta (Dunk Contest during Halftime)

TNT — All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, Atlanta (Dunk Contest during Halftime)

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at NY Islanders

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Chicago

5 p.m.

NBCSN — New Jersey at Boston

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

SKIING

11 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Jasna, Slovakia (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at C.F. Monterrey (taped)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Bromwich Albion

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Parma at Fiorentina

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Liverpool

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Santos Laguna

SPEEDSKATING

12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — ISU: World Short Track Championships, Dordrecht, Netherlands (taped)

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Finals, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Finals, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

3 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lowe vs. Team Larson, Dallas