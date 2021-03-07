Today, March 7
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: World Challenge America, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Mercer at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Memphis at Houston
ESPN — Big South Tournament: Campbell at Winthrop, Championship
ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Wisconsin at Iowa
1:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
2 p.m.
CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis
ESPN — Atlantic Sun Tournament: North Alabama vs. Liberty, Championship, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Baylor
4:30 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Michigan St.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.
3 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
6 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon State at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
SECN — Lamar at Texas A&M
5 p.m.
SECN — South Alabama at Alabama
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah
COLLEGE WRESTLING
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Championships: 1st-, 3rd- and 5th- Place Matches, State College, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Championship: TBD, Tulsa, Okla.
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris Nice, Stage 1, Saint-Cyr-l’École, 103 miles (taped)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Final Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — All-Star Sunday Night: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, Atlanta
TNT — All-Star Sunday Night: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, Atlanta
8 p.m.
TBS — All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, Atlanta (Dunk Contest during Halftime)
TNT — All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, Atlanta (Dunk Contest during Halftime)
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at NY Islanders
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Chicago
5 p.m.
NBCSN — New Jersey at Boston
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh
SKIING
11 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Jasna, Slovakia (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at C.F. Monterrey (taped)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Bromwich Albion
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Parma at Fiorentina
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Liverpool
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Santos Laguna
SPEEDSKATING
12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — ISU: World Short Track Championships, Dordrecht, Netherlands (taped)
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Finals, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Finals, Dubai-WTA Early Rounds
3 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lowe vs. Team Larson, Dallas