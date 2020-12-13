Sunday, December 13

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Late Model Firecracker, Kokomo, Ind. (taped)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Kokomo, Ind. (taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — North Alabama at Indiana

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Western Kentucky

FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State

1 p.m.

ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia

2 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Michigan

FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa

SECN — Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Baylor

PAC-12N — San Francisco at California

4 p.m.

BTN — Cleveland State at Ohio State

ESPNU — Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland State at Washington State

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Georgetown

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Southern California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College

4 p.m.

SECN — South Alabama at Auburn

5 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas

6 p.m.

SECN — Abilene Christian at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon State

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Miami, Denver at Carolina, Tennessee at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Cincinnati, Arizona at NY Giants, Minnesota at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Las Vegas, NY Jets at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Detroit, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Atlanta at LA Chargers, Washington at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

RUGBY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Glasgow at Exeter, Group Stage, Group B (taped)

SKIING

10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Davos, Switzerland (taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships, Planica, Slovenia (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Southampton

9:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal

SURFING

1 p.m.

FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii