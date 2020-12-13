Sunday, December 13
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Late Model Firecracker, Kokomo, Ind. (taped)
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Kokomo, Ind. (taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — North Alabama at Indiana
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Western Kentucky
FS1 — Oakland at Michigan State
1 p.m.
ESPN — Richmond at West Virginia
2 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Michigan
FS1 — Northern Illinois at Iowa
SECN — Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt
3 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Baylor
PAC-12N — San Francisco at California
4 p.m.
BTN — Cleveland State at Ohio State
ESPNU — Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Portland State at Washington State
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Georgetown
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Southern California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Boston College
4 p.m.
SECN — South Alabama at Auburn
5 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas
6 p.m.
SECN — Abilene Christian at Texas A&M
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon State
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Washington at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Miami, Denver at Carolina, Tennessee at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Cincinnati, Arizona at NY Giants, Minnesota at Tampa Bay
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Las Vegas, NY Jets at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Detroit, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Atlanta at LA Chargers, Washington at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
RUGBY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Glasgow at Exeter, Group Stage, Group B (taped)
SKIING
10 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped)
12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Davos, Switzerland (taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships, Planica, Slovenia (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Southampton
9:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Fulham
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal
SURFING
1 p.m.
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii